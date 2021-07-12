The Best Neon Makeup Looks to Wear All Summer Long

Bold, neon makeup might not be the first trend you think of when it comes to your go-to makeup looks, but the power of neon to make a statement is undeniable. From the tiniest flick of slime green eyeliner to punchy pink and fluorescent orange, neon eyeshadow is here to stay—and we are feeling the electric vibes.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of 23 neon makeup looks that will have you buzzing for weeks.
Summer Brights
Neon green and blue eye makeup and hot pink lipstick bring some heat to this look. We’re especially loving the contrast between the blue liner and green shadow on the lids. If you're looking for a neon eyeshadow palette, try Trendy in Tokyo ($17) by BH Cosmetics, which offers a variety of neon shades to help you re-create this and other shadow looks.
All the Neon Hues
Sometimes you need to show as much neon as possible, and that’s okay. All of the bright tones are worn together here to create an enthralling neon masterpiece.
Making Neons Fun
Pastel and neon tones? Yes, please. The contrast between the soft pastel pink, sea green, electric pink, and violet tones in this look is everything and more.
Give Us the Green
It’s all about the neon emerald green smoky eye, a creative twist on traditional black, brown, and navy tones. Hard Candy's Liquid Eyeliner in Liquid Money ($6) is a great green option for something that packs a nice punch.
Never Enough Neon
Chic neon hues adorn the skin starting on the eyes and blending down towards the cheeks. The colorway of this neon makeup look is exceptional (and bookmarked forever as inspiration).
Bold and Bright
Graphic neon shapes in different shades create a color-blocking shadow look that is modern and honestly, so very cool. When wearing bolder shadow looks, offset them with natural blush tones on the cheeks to bring some balance. Try Mob Beauty's Cream Clay Blush in M70 ($25).
Neon Graphic Fun
An exceptional twist on neon shadow, these dots lining the tops and bottoms of the eyes show that the more creative you are with neon eye makeup looks, the better.
Brighter and Better
A different neon shadow for each lid allows for magnificent color play. The inclusion of both muted and hot pink shadows really adds something special.
Slime Green Goodness
A bold swipe of neon green is all one needs to make a statement. Slime green is an excellent choice if you’re just trying out neon hues for the first time. To re-create this shiny green shadow look, try using the Danessa Myricks Colorfix Neon Cream Color in Wasabi ($18).
Unicorn Fantasy
A myriad of neon colors come together for this magnificent work of art. We cannot stop staring at this look—it’s entirely soothing and exciting all in one.
For neon colors that have a paint-like finish and texture on the skin, try using a mixture of cream and powder formulas.
The Best of Blue
The boldness of this shade of blue is breathtaking, and the accent of neon blush is exactly what this makeup look needs to pop.
The Brightest Hues
Multi-color shadows with neon accents create a colorful kaleidoscope of hues that are impressive, to say the least. The color options are endless when combining shadows for such a playful look.
Turquoise Neon Surprise
The neon turquoise in the inner corners of this shadow look makes it particularly special and unique. The Epic Wear Liner in Blue Trip by Nyx Cosmetics ($8) can help you re-create this colorful accent.
Neon Queen
She’s always buzzing just like neon—and in this case, with excellent yellow-green shadow applied into a beautifully abstract shape on the lids. For a pop of color on the cheeks, try the Nudies Blush in Sunset Strip ($34) from Nudestix and blend all over the apples in an upward motion.
Smoky Neon
A traditional smoky eye look is given an unexpected twist with neon pink liner in the inner rims and corners of the eyes—and we’re obsessed. If you're playing up the eyes and want a more natural lip color, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Bitten Lip Tint in Chérie ($36) is an option.
Bold and Pink
This monochromatic neon pink swipe on the lids is everything. The best part? You can re-create this look with any color shadow of your choosing.
Neon Liner and Lashes
Neon liner and lashes? Yes, please. If you’re going to go neon, you might as well go all the way.
Kaleidoscope Candy Colors
Neon orange and pink pair with soft orchid and baby pink tones for a mesmerizing display of colors. The bold, deep lip offsets this neon shadow look in the best way.
To Infinity and Neon
If wearing neon shadow means we get to show off as much pink and purple as we want, we’re ready. This neon magenta color blended outward on the eyes looks amazing paired with a defining liner and few coats of mascara.
Neon Blue Violet
Neon violet and amethyst metallic shadows create a dynamic color combo. The violet applied all over the lids and under the eyes—with just a smidge of amethyst in the corners—is a wondrous contrast.
Tiny Neon Detail
Neon can be minimal, and this tiny fleck of green liner right toward the inner corner of the eye proves that you don’t have to go wild with color if that’s not something you’re ready for.
Marvelous Matte Neons
Neon pink and orange matte shadow is the color combination we didn’t know we needed, but we can’t stop thinking about. Start at the inner corner of the eye with neon pink shadow and slowly blend out. Finish by applying the orange on top toward the center of the lid and into the crease.
Spot-On Neon
This tiny neon detail spot on the inner corners of the eyes creates a new way to showcase a smoky eye that's both playful and elegant. Take your favorite neon-colored shadow and pop it right on the inner corners of the eyes after you've applied everything else as the final finishing touch.