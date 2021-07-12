The Best Neon Makeup Looks to Wear All Summer Long

Bold, neon makeup might not be the first trend you think of when it comes to your go-to makeup looks, but the power of neon to make a statement is undeniable. From the tiniest flick of slime green eyeliner to punchy pink and fluorescent orange, neon eyeshadow is here to stay—and we are feeling the electric vibes.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of 23 neon makeup looks that will have you buzzing for weeks.