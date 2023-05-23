17 Electric Takes on the Neon Green French Mani That Are Perfect for Summer

Being creative with nail designs can be tough when there are so many options. Various iterations of milky nudes and neutrals have dominated recent trends, and we're seeing different takes on the classic French. Still, with summer on the horizon, it hasn't erased the popularity of vivid colors, especially in the form of a French mani.

Neon green is a popular color come summertime and looks great when worn on the tips. There are a few different ways to wear the look that capture the essence of the French manicure with a twist. Ahead, we highlight some of our favorite ways to wear the look.

