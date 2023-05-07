15 Neon Graphic Eye Looks That Will Instantly Brighten Your Mood

14 of 15

Over The Rainbow Liner

The best way to wear neon graphic eyes? Utilize as many colors as possible. This look has many hues, from blue to neon yellow, so you'll never tire of looking at it. Get creative and blend as many colors as you'd like; the more, the merrier. If you need help creating lines and blending colors, use a precise angled liner brush to draw the shape and slowly blend each color into the last to re-create this look.