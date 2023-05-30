Necklace Lengths 101: The Most Popular Lengths and How to Style Them

One scroll through your social feeds and it’s clear to see layered necklaces have long-lasting popularity. As much as we love layering necklaces, though, there’s no denying that it can sometimes be a chore. Considering the accessories are sold in so many different lengths and styles, it can be risky to buy blindly without understanding where each necklace will fall.

Because of this, we felt it was high time to take a deep dive into the most common necklace lengths. Keep reading to uncover which necklace length is best for you, which lengths pair best together, tips to prevent tangling, and more.

Meet the Expert Eileen Lofgren is the founder of jewelry brand Child of Wild.

Isabelle Sidd is an Australian-based jewelry designer and founder of Love Isabelle.

The Most Common Necklace Lengths

Collar: 11 to 15 inches, hugs the throat

Although necklaces may seem like they’d be one-size-fits-all, Child of Wild owner and designer, Eileen Lofgren, points out that, just like ring sizes, neck widths can vary greatly. What’s more, even if you have a standard-sized neck (whatever that means), the length that works for one person may not be the length that you fancy. With this in mind, it helps to know the most common necklace lengths so that you can have a good idea of where they’ll fall before buying them online (after all, when shopping in person, you can try them on for size first).

“The most popular length, and safest length to gift or purchase, is 16 inches,” Lofgren says. “This will fall right between the clavicle bones on your chest. Any shorter may wear as a choker. Any longer will start to give more of a distinct styling look.”

While 16-inch chains are the universal necklace length, Lofgren says that chains can be as short as 11 inches and as long as 24.

The Best Necklace Lengths to Layer

According to a Missoma representative, short and medium-length necklaces (typically in the 15- to 18-inch range) are the ultimate base for any layered necklace look. “They’re your anchor for whatever comes next,” they say, whether that’s a choker above them or an opera necklace below. With that in mind, they say to start with a simple base chain, add length with a pendant, and incorporate intrigue with a textured or statement choker.

No matter which chain densities you opt for, though, the trick to creating an eye-catching layered look is to maintain space between each chain. “We love to start our necklace stack with a 16-inch and then taper down every two to four inches,” Lofgren shares. “You want the pendants and chains to sit together but still have enough room to breathe.”

If you’re now looking at your necklaces and realize that all your favorites are the same length, don’t fret. Necklace extenders exist to tailor your chains to your preference. Just the other day, I bought the Vanbaris Necklace Extender 3-Pack ($11), and it’s made a huge difference in how my necklaces lay.

Of course, if you don’t want to have to worry about tailoring your necklace lengths or purposefully buying varying lengths for a well-spaced stack, pre-styled layered necklaces exist, too. For example, if you’re looking for a minimalist stack, you might pick the Child of Wild Gilded Layered Necklace ($132), which features three dainty chains ranging from 16 to 20 inches. For a more statement-making stack, you may like the looks of the Kendra Scott Framed Dani Convertible Gold Triple Strand Necklace ($110). Meanwhile, for a colorful, summery pick, you might consider the Vanessa Mooney Isadora Necklace ($178), which features beaded and chain necklaces alike.

Ways to Layer Necklaces Without Tangling

Tired of your necklaces constantly tangling? There are a few tips you can follow to make layered accessories feel more comfortable and look more defined.

Wear different lengths. First and foremost, Love Isabelle founder and creative director, Isabelle Sidd, says that it’s important to switch up your necklace lengths. “We recommend always having a 2-inch difference in length for all the necklaces you want to layer,” she says.

First and foremost, Love Isabelle founder and creative director, Isabelle Sidd, says that it’s important to switch up your necklace lengths. “We recommend always having a 2-inch difference in length for all the necklaces you want to layer,” she says. Alternate thick chains and dainty chains. If you only wear dainty chains, Lofgren says that tangling is rather inevitable. As such, she says to embrace thick and thin chains alike. “The more surface area, the less opportunity it will tangle,” she explains.

If you only wear dainty chains, Lofgren says that tangling is rather inevitable. As such, she says to embrace thick and thin chains alike. “The more surface area, the less opportunity it will tangle,” she explains. Limit the number of pendants. While many daintier chains feature small nameplates or pendants, Lofgren says that you should limit the number of larger pendants to prevent clustering. “Style at least one minimalist chain with your other pendant necklaces,” she says.

While many daintier chains feature small nameplates or pendants, Lofgren says that you should limit the number of larger pendants to prevent clustering. “Style at least one minimalist chain with your other pendant necklaces,” she says. Do not sleep in your necklaces. Lofgren says that a big reason why necklaces tangle is due to being tossed and turned in. As such, she recommends removing them before heading to bed. “It’s easier said than done, especially after a wild night out,” she admits.

16 Inches

“Always look for an extender when buying chokers,” Lofgren says.

18 Inches

20 Inches

“This is a great length for a minimalist chain,” Lofgren says, adding that it’s the shortest they recommend to male clients.

22 Inches

“This is getting into the danger zone for cleavage,” Lofgren says, noting that it’s typically too long for most women.

24 Inches

“This [length] looks great with a statement pendant,” Lofgren says, pointing out that it’s also the most popular length for men. That said, not many pendant necklaces are 24 inches long, so you'll likely need to use an extender to hit the sweet spot.

30 Inches

This necklace length is often referred to as an opera necklace.