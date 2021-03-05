From Ariana to Rihanna: 14 Celebrity Neck Tattoos to Inspire Your Next Ink

Some tattoo placements are considered more controversial than others, like on the hands, face, or lower back. But one location on the body has some unnecessary stigma attached to it when inked: the neck. Because visible tattoos used to be considered unprofessional, neck tattoos earned a bad rap. However, just with any design or placement, a neck tattoo acts as a means for personal expression. There are so many gorgeous pieces of inspiration to ink on your neck area, whether small and delicate or something that's louder and covers a bit more surface—many even gracing the necks of some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

Between skilled artists and the more progressive attitude toward visible tattoos, getting a neck tattoo has never been a more welcome idea. So if you're considering getting one, scroll down for 14 cool celebrity neck tattoos.