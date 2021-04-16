Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion is quite possibly the best body product I’ve ever used. It’s quick-absorbing, and the non-greasy formula instantly softened and smoothed out my skin and left it much healthier over time.

When it comes to my body, I have to admit that I’m terrible at moisturizing consistently. Even with nowhere to go during the pandemic, I still always feel rushed after showering to get dressed (in sweats) and get on with my day. That said, I tend to skip out on moisturizer to avoid waiting for it to fully absorb. And at night? I’m just way too lazy.

Considering how adamant I am about my daily skin-care routine for my face, I’ve been meaning to get more consistent with my body routine, and I was excited to put Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion to the test. (I mean, its tagline is “Treat Your Body Like Your Face”—could it be any more fitting?) Already a Byrdie HQ favorite, this lotion promises to not only address your immediate hydration needs but also improve the health of your skin over time. Plus, it’s known to absorb quickly without leaving behind a greasy, sticky residue some lotions are notorious for. A major plus!

Would this be the body lotion to finally get me to moisturize more? Read on to find out.

Nécessaire's The Body Lotion Best for: All skin types, sensitive included Uses: Moisturizing, nourishing, and strengthening the skin Potential allergens: None Active ingredients: Marula oil, cacay oil, meadowfoam oil, niacinamide Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $25 About the brand: As a clean and sustainable body and personal care brand, Nécessaire has quickly gained a cult following for its genderless, ageless products made from ingredients they consider “necessary” for self-care.

About My Skin: Pretty rough and dry

I’m spending most of my time inside my apartment with indoor heating I have no control over, and my skin is definitely going through it because of it. My legs are particularly dry, deeming shaving a nightmare, and I’ve started to notice a ring of rough, dry patches appearing where my boots hit and rub against my lower calf. I also have a couple of bumpy patches on the backs of my arms and constant hand washing and sanitizer have wreaked havoc on my hands and knuckles. In short, I’ve been pretty negligent, and my body could definitely benefit from a bit of hydration.

I incorporated The Body Lotion into my routine over the course of a week, applying both morning and night. I slathered it on all over after I got out of the shower and again in between changing out of my daytime pajamas into my nighttime pajamas (which, let’s be honest, are usually the same thing).

Ingredients: A trio of oils and niacinamide nourish and hydrate

The Body Lotion is brimming with skin-loving vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids such as vitamins B3, C, E, omega-6, and omega-9 thanks to its key ingredients: a trio of luxurious oils (marula, cacay, and meadowfoam) and niacinamide.

Marula oil is great for hydrating and sealing moisture into the skin and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It’s also been found to inhibit the enzymes that break down collagen and elastin, which is great for anti-aging benefits. Cacay oil is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E and is known for its anti-aging properties and improving the skin barrier. Meanwhile, meadowfoam oil is an excellent emollient for locking in moisture sans greasy residue. Niacinamide, or vitamin B3, helps to restore and strengthen the skin’s surface and is known to make your skin appear more radiant. These four ingredients appear towards the top and middle of the ingredient list, indicating they’re present in effective concentrations.

The Body Lotion is considered clean by Byrdie’s standards and follows Nécessaire’s own commitment to only using clean and ethical ingredients. In fact, it’s committed to omitting a wide range of controversial ingredients, listed in detail on The No List.

The Feel: Light but nourishing

The Body Lotion has a lovely light and creamy feel, and it absorbs quicker than any other lotion, cream, or oil I’ve ever used.

Once it sinks in, it leaves behind practically no residue, just wonderfully soft and silky skin.

Aside from its instant and long-term skin benefits, this is a major selling point to me. As someone who’s neglected a consistent body routine because I hate waiting for the product to sink in (and hate long-lasting greasy residue even more), this product is a godsend.

The Scent: Fragrance-free

I’m partial to the gorgeous essential oil-derived scents Nécessaire uses for its body washes and other products, but I do appreciate that this body lotion is left unscented. Not only does it make it safe for sensitive skin types, but it also won’t fight your perfume or any other scented products you’re wearing that day.

The Packaging: Recyclable and Climate Neutral-certified

Sustainable practices are just as important as clean ingredients when it comes to beauty, and Nécessaire is fully committed.

Like its other products, The Body Lotion’s tube is fully recyclable aside from the cap. It also uses 100% recyclable and 85% post-consumer waste materials for its product packaging, ships in boxes made out of 100% recyclable and 100% post-consumer waste material, and is printed with recycled ink. Additionally, its vendors are all Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified, ensuring that no virgin forest materials are used. According to its website, it’s also working towards using repurposed plastics and/or other materials for jars, bottles, and tubes to cut down on the production of new plastics. We love a brand with plans to continue innovating!

Nécessaire is also Climate Neutral-certified, offsetting its entire carbon footprint in 2019 and working towards reducing its total footprint in 2020. You can read more about its efforts here.

The Results: Super soft skin without the slimy, sticky residue

As someone who seldom uses her body creams and oils because they take forever to sink in, I was delighted by how fast The Body Lotion absorbed. My skin instantly drank it up as I massaged it in, leaving behind a smooth, soft finish without any greasy residue. It was love at first application! By the end of the day, my skin was still smooth to the touch.

I was able to throw on jeans or sweats right after without any sticky or slimy feeling.



I usually avoid applying any body products right after shaving because the fragrance will cause my legs to flare up with red bumps and irritation, but I didn’t experience any of that with The Body Lotion—instead, my skin was soothed.

By the end of the week, my skin was so soft. The rough patches around my ankles and the bumps on my arms had improved dramatically, and my butt was baby smooth. My whole body was not only way more hydrated, but it also just looked healthier.

The Body Lotion has proved to be a lifesaver during the winter, and I can’t wait to use it during the summer months. Nothing is worse than lotioning up before heading out into the humid hellhole that is New York City in July, only to start melting into a slimy mess. I don’t foresee having this experience with my new quick-absorbing, residue-free BFF.

The Value: Totally worth it

Sure, there are plenty of effective body creams and lotions you can snag at the drugstore for under 10 bucks, but I think that $25 is a pretty reasonable price for a decent-sized tube of body lotion that boasts immediate and long-term benefits, is formulated with clean ingredients, and comes from a brand that’s fully committed to sustainability.

And while certainly, this isn’t necessarily a deciding factor in what makes a body lotion great, the minimalist packaging is so beautiful, you’ll want to keep this one on display. It looks really expensive.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($13): You can’t go wrong with good ol’ CeraVe, and this multifunctional hydrating lotion can be used on both the body and the face. Formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it helps restore the skin’s barrier while also helping it retain moisture. Not only is it fragrance-free like The Body Lotion, but it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, making it a great choice for those with oily skin or who are prone to body breakouts. Plus, it’s only $13!

Glossier Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream ($22): If you’re a fan of quick-absorbing body creams that won’t leave you sticky, Glossier’s Body Hero is another great option. Packed with antioxidants, it’s formulated with cactus flower extract, prickly pear extract, and yucca extract to keep the skin hydrated all day long and will give your skin the prettiest subtle shimmer. Its orange blossom and neroli scent is subtle and refreshing, but those with sensitive skin might want to patch test first.