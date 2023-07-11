There’s no doubt about it—Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a beauty and fashion icon. Her style embodied quiet luxury before the term was even coined, and her beauty routine has long been a source of interest thanks to chic makeup looks and enviable skin. So, when we found out that Nécessaire, one of her favorite personal care brands is offering 20 percent off their entire range on Amazon during the Prime Day Sale, we quickly added her favorites to cart—and made sure to restock on our own personal picks, too. Ahead, we’re sharing Rosie’s picks (and the products our editors can’t live without), so you too, can discover the magic from Nécessaire while it’s currently discounted.

Rosie’s Favorites

The Body Serum

Sephora

In her Go To Bed With Me video with Harper's Bazaar, Rosie spoke of her affection for this fan-favorite body serum. “I’ve been enjoying this serum, just because it’s not too thick,” she says. “It’s fast-absorbing and it’s fragrance-free—so it’s a great unisex product, and I love that it gives a nice glow to your skin.”

Senior commerce editor Shannon Bauer also loves this pick, saying “It fixed my dry patches with its blend of hyaluronic acids and niacinamide. Plus, it earns mega bonus points for the pump top.”

The Deodorant Gel

Amazon

Though Huntington-Whiteley spoke about her love for the original formula in her winter bodycare routine video, the new gel deodorant has been pictured in her Instagram stories showcasing her beauty cupboard. The upgraded formula has a gel-serum texture that glides on smoothly and dries down completely clear. Formulated with AHA and niacinamide, it works to minimize odor and treat hyperpigmentation and bumps.

Byrdie Verified Pick

The Shampoo

Amazon

In our test of the best shampoos for oily hair, this pick came out on top. We absolutely loved everything about it—how well it lathered, how deeply it cleansed the hair and scalp without stripping it of necessary moisture, and how soft it left the hair feeling. We also appreciate that it’s fragrance-free, making it a great option for people who are sensitive to fragrances or simply tired of heavily-scented shampoos. If you’re looking for a simple and effective shampoo formula to try, we highly recommend stocking up on this one while it’s on sale.

Editor Favorites

The Body Wash - Fragrance-Free

Amazon

Though Huntington-Whiteley gave fans a sneak peek of the Eucalyptus scent in her shower (which smells incredible) on Instagram, Commerce Writer Alyssa Kaplan is a big fan of the fragrance-free version. “Sometimes I experience fragrance overload from so many scented products, like body lotion and perfume, so I like reaching for this fragrance-free body wash when I’m looking to keep it simple,” she says. “The texture is lightweight and silky, and I love that it’s unscented so it doesn’t compete with anything else I might apply afterward. Plus, it’s formulated with niacinamide, glycerin, and marula oil to keep the skin feeling hydrated.”

The Body Exfoliator

Amazon

“Necessaire's Body Exfoliator is one of my all-time favorite body products for two reasons. The first: I often get bumps on the back of my arms (also known as keratosis pilaris) and this scrub has been the only thing that keeps them away, ensuring my skin feels soft and smooth. The second: I love using it to exfoliate before applying self-tanner and shaving, as it really helps remove any dead skin and even addresses ingrown hairs. With non-comedogenic ingredients like volcanic pumice, AHAs, BHAs, and niacinamide, I know I'm treating my body well—and the aromatic scents are the cherry on top.” —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer