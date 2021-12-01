Naturopathica’s Marshmallow and Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème is gentle and hydrating, leaving skin soft and nourished after application. It doesn’t offer enough noticeable results to replace my go-to moisturizer, but it does effectively calm and moisturize skin, so it may be a good option for some sensitive types still looking for their ideal product.

As someone with particularly sensitive skin, I’m always keeping my ear to the ground and my eyes on social media for a skincare product that can help with my complexion concerns without irritation. As a result, when I caught wind of Naturopathica’s Marshmallow and Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème, which reviewers claim is the be-all, end-all for their sensitive skin, I knew I had to try it. Keep reading to discover my honest review of Naturopathica’s Marshmallow & Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème.

Naturopathica Marshmallow & Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème
About the brand: Naturopathica is known for its "clean, effective, and botanically based" formulas. The brand has a heavy focus on herbalism paired with cutting-edge science.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination

I have sensitive, redness-prone, combination skin. My T-zone can become oily throughout the day and, at times, my forehead and the area around my nose can become dry. My biggest complexion concerns are that I have perpetually flushed cheeks (oh yeah, did I mention that I have rosacea?) and visibly enlarged pores close to my nose. Additionally, if I so much as scratch any area of my face, I can guarantee that it will be red for at least 15 to 20 minutes after. So you can imagine how it gets if, say, I get a facial, Botox, or a sunburn.

Typically, I use essence, a hydrating serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen during my morning routine. I swap in a treatment serum and moisturizer at night. However, to fully uncover whether or not this cream does what it claims, I skipped my regular routine for a week and used the Marshmallow Cream, as well as the brand’s corresponding Marshmallow & Ceramide Sensitivity Soothing Serum ($90), morning and night (just as the brand recommends).

The Feel: Rich and quick-absorbing

Naturopathica's Marshmallow and Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème has a unique feel to it. It’s thick and rich, but creamy at the same time. Initially, it feels a bit waxy, but surprisingly melts onto skin without leaving any residue in its wake.

I’m writing this roughly seven hours after applying the cream this morning and my skin still feels hydrated. Another thing to note is that a little bit does not go a long way. Every time I used this cream, while satisfied with the outcome, I felt the need to glop it on to feel adequately hydrated. As a result, in just two weeks' time, I’ve managed to down almost half the $84 jar. Yikes. Nevertheless, I am satisfied with it. Unlike many moisturizers, it doesn’t pill under makeup, nor does it lend to ultra-shiny skin mid-day through wear.

The Ingredients: Natural soothing and hydrating agents

This moisturizer is loaded with ingredients that have proven gentle on my complexion, including:

Marshmallow: Known for its soothing and emollient properties, marshmallow helps to calm and soften skin on contact. This ingredient happens to be the texture inspiration for the product, as well.

Known for its soothing and emollient properties, marshmallow helps to calm and soften skin on contact. This ingredient happens to be the texture inspiration for the product, as well. Aloe: Aloe is best known for its soothing properties, but it’s also a stellar acne-fighting and anti-aging ingredient. From an acne perspective, aloe is antibacterial so it helps cut down on blemish-causing grime. From an anti-aging perspective, aloe is incredibly beneficial thanks to its antioxidant properties that help repair the skin and protect it from further UV damage.

Aloe is best known for its soothing properties, but it’s also a stellar acne-fighting and anti-aging ingredient. From an acne perspective, aloe is antibacterial so it helps cut down on blemish-causing grime. From an anti-aging perspective, aloe is incredibly beneficial thanks to its antioxidant properties that help repair the skin and protect it from further UV damage. Jojoba Esters: This ultra-hydrating ingredient helps soothe dryness and prevent flakes. Additionally, jojoba esters are said to help diminish the appearance of fine lines.

This ultra-hydrating ingredient helps soothe dryness and prevent flakes. Additionally, jojoba esters are said to help diminish the appearance of fine lines. Shea Butter: Rich in fatty acids, shea butter is ideal for hydrating and softening the skin. Additionally, since it boasts antiinflammatory properties, it helps heal the skin, too.

The Results: Gentle, calming hydration

From the moment I started using Naturopathica’s Marshmallow and Microalgae Sensitive Soothing Crème, I noticed that my skin felt hydrated immediately after application and almost blurred. In that way, I was impressed with how it almost acted as a light-diffusing filter on my skin. Additionally, I noticed a slight improvement in how red my skin appeared and how large my pores seemed.

That said, after using the cream for two weeks, I haven’t noticed any noticeable changes that are so jaw-dropping that they’d inspire me to forego my favorite skincare products and former routine. (My before and after photos illustrate my point.) Will I use these products every now and again, on super inflamed days? Perhaps. Overall, though, I’m not impressed enough to want to continue testing them solely on their own.

The Value: Pretty expensive, but could be worth it

$84 for 1.69 oz. is steep. Knowing that (and knowing the intrigue that surrounds travel-sized beauty), Naturopathica also sells a 0.5-ounce jar for $31. And while it’s not quite as expensive as some options, you also can find a lot of products that accomplish similar effects at lower price points. So, is it outrageously priced? No. But is it worth spending $84 on? In my opinion, also no. Of course, that’s solely based on my skin and experience—it could be a godsend for your sensitive skin. After all, no two complexions are alike.

