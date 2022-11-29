We Tried the Naturium Sunscreen That Keeps Selling Out

Naturium prides itself on creating elevated, clinically-effective skincare. Since launching in 2020, the brand has continuously rolled out buzzy products (think: the Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm, Azelaic Acid Emulsion, and Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash). However, Naturium's newest product, Dew Glow Moisturizer SPF 50, has created unparalleled hype. It sold out within six days after launching in October and amassed a 20K waitlist. Not to mention, thousands of creators are raving about it on TikTok.

The sought-after chemical sunscreen stands out for a few reasons—it's ultra-hydrating, leaves no white cast, and gives your skin a radiant glow. With so much buzz surrounding the product, we went straight to the source and asked founder Susan Yara all our burning questions about the SPF. Ahead, learn more about Naturium's Dew Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 and read our honest reviews.

The Formula

Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 $22.00 Shop

Yara says it took two years to bring the product to life, with her team spending over a year perfecting the formula. Yara says she had three goals while developing the Dew Glow Moisturizer SPF 50. She wanted it to provide at least SPF 50 or more, work for all skin tones and types, and be enjoyable to use daily. "We ultimately decided on a chemical filter sunscreen because it hit all the points that mattered most to our skincare savvy customer and us," she explains.

Yara was adamant about proving the product's broad spectrum protection by getting a PA rating (which is not required in the U.S.). "We got the highest rating possible, PA++++," she says. "This rating shows how much protection you get from UVA rays, which are known to cause premature aging and can get through windows."

Beyond the sun protection factor, selecting nourishing ingredients was also crucial to the Naturium team. "We made it a mid-weight moisturizer with nourishing ingredients like squalane and added supportive antioxidants like niacinamide and vitamin C to help brighten the skin and protect it from free radicals that can cause premature aging," Yara says. "We also added a [raw material ingredient] that protects the skin from blue light present in solar radiation. It also reflects light from the skin, so it gives you a natural filtered look when you wear it."

How to Use It

Since this SPF doubles as a moisturizer, you don't have to slather on your usual creams or gels underneath. All you need to do is apply a generous amount to your face 15 minutes before sun exposure. "I tell everyone to keep their skincare routine minimal and skip moisturizer the first few times they use this product, so they can see how it wears on its own," Yara notes. "After that, use it however works best for you. Some people like using a serum or two under it—others like it by itself. A few people have told me they have such dry skin they use a separate moisturizer under it. That’s the beauty of skincare. It’s all so personal."

Our Review

Jasmine Phillips, social editor

Jasmine Phillips

Fun fact: I’ve made testing sunscreens to see whether or not they leave a white a personality trait of mine. I’m happy to report that this new launch blends into the skin seamlessly, and there is no cast in sight. I’ve recently become a fan of Naturium after trying their viral Phyto-Glow Lip Balm, so I knew I had to try their first-ever SPF. While I was hoping for more of a dewy glow, this sunscreen left my skin more on the matte side. Overall, I enjoy this product, and the fact that it doesn’t burn my eyes is a major plus.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

I do a pretty good job of remembering to apply SPF every day. Because of this, I've accumulated a sizeable collection of sunscreens. When it comes to SPFs, I look for lightweight formulas that don't leave a white cast and keep my dry skin super hydrated. So, the Naturium Dew Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 was right up my alley. My skin feels incredibly nourished, soft, and plump hours after applying it. On its own, the SPF definitely provides enough hydration. However, on days when my skin is extremely dry, I like adding a serum underneath. The radiant finish it delivers is another element I appreciate. Whenever my face catches a bit of sunlight, the glow is unbelievable.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

A few weeks ago, all my coworkers yelled at me when I bravely admitted that I usually skip SPF. I know it’s wrong, but I’ve never been able to find one that I like enough to wear every day—they break me out, feel greasy, and, most damning, mess up my foundation, which I cannot stand. This confession came just days before the Naturium sunscreen landed on my desk, and I’m happy to report that I’ve worn it ever since. Since it’s a moisturizer with SPF, I don’t have to add an extra layer (critical for keeping my makeup looking good), and it’s deliciously hydrating. It doesn’t leave a heavy or greasy residue, just a gorgeous glow.