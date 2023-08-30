The 7 Best Products From Naturium—One of Target's Best-Selling Skincare Brands

When it comes to skincare, expensive doesn't always mean better. In fact, more and more efficacious brands are cropping up at affordable price points, earning the support of dermatologists and consumers alike. One such brand is Naturium—an affordable, cruelty-free brand that you've probably seen at Target (or going viral in your TikTok feed a few times over). The brand was recently acquired by e.l.f., another affordable, effective, and beauty editor-beloved brand known for its disruptive products, price points, and marketing strategy (if you haven't seen the brand's Power Grip Primer campaign starring Jennifer Coolidge, you're missing out). The e.l.f. portfolio also features brands like Keys Soulcare and W3ll People.

So in honor of the news, we're waxing poetic about our favorite Naturium products of all time, from the under $20 cleansing balm that melts every last trace of makeup, to the acne-clearing body wash that dermatologists swear by.

If you've yet to discover this TikTok-viral cleansing balm, please allow us to introduce you to your next great love. This gentle formula melts away every last trace of long-wear foundation, sunscreen, and even stubborn mascara, making it the perfect first step in a double-cleanse routine. And at only $20, it's one of the most competitively priced cleansing balms we've tested. To use the product effectively, warm a nickel-sized dollop between your hands for a few seconds, then work the product into your skin in gentle, circular motions. Once your makeup is looking soft and melty, emulsify the balm with water and watch your makeup wipe away.

The Dew-Glow Moisturizer with SPF 50 is another product that TikTok definitely didn't gatekeep. The product is one of the brand's top sellers (and is consistently sold out). "My skin feels incredibly nourished, soft, and plump hours after applying [Dew-Glow]," says Byrdie editor Olivia Hancock in her full review of the moisturizing sunscreen. She adds that those with balanced skin will find they don't need to layer a dedicated moisturizer underneath the product. "On its own, the SPF definitely provides enough hydration." An added bonus, many moisturizing sunscreens only contain SPF 30. And while 30 is the minimum SPF level recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 50 gives you a little room for error if you're not one to reapply.

If you deal with unwanted body acne or skin texture, your body wash can play a significant role in improving the health and feel of your skin. A great ingredient to look for is salicylic acid, a type of beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) that helps decongest your pores and gently exfoliate the skin. This Naturium body wash definitely fits the bill; it features encapsulated salicylic acid to help dissolve pore-clogging oils, as well as a shot of glycerin (a moisturizing agent) to minimize dryness.

Azelaic acid is a powerhouse ingredient—it helps fight acne, treat rosacea, and slough away dead skin cells. This Naturium serum combines the powers of azelaic acid with niacinamide, vitamin C, and coffee seed extract. Together, this blend helps to reveal a more radiant complexion and balance excess oil. You can incorporate this into your morning and evening routine a few times per week, using a pea-sized drop each time (remember to apply moisturizer and SPF afterward).

Naturium's Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée is a total skin-soother. Formulated with 3% niacinamide (which helps brighten and fight signs of aging), this gel facial wash works to remove oil and impurities from your skin. After cleansing with this, your face will feel incredibly soft, smooth, and balanced.

You'll love the Plant Ceramide Rich Moisture Cream if you deal with a dry skin type. The luxurious moisturizer is made with plant-derived ceramides that help restore your skin barrier, improve signs of aging, and protect against environmental aggressors. After applying your favorite serums, you can slather this on your face, neck, and chest in the morning and evening.

This best-selling Naturium serum harnesses the power of vitamin C. The buzzy ingredient is beloved for its ability to protect the skin from free radical damage, even skin tone, and promote collagen production. And this product does all of that and then some. The brand recommends applying an even layer on your face, neck, and chest in the morning (apply sunscreen afterward) and at night for best results.