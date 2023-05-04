25 Natural Wedding Makeup Ideas for an Elegant, Understated Look

On the long list of beauty to-dos for a wedding day, wedding makeup is often at the forefront. Some might opt for bolder, glam looks, while others take a more natural approach. Either way, you likely want to look like yourself (but maybe a little more done up) on your big day.
And if looking like yourself means going for something more understated, we've got you covered. Ahead, we've compiled a list of beautiful, natural makeup looks you can gain inspiration from for your wedding. Spoiler alert: You might have a hard time choosing just one.
Natural Glow
With glowing skin, full brows, and a glossy pout, this look is ideal for beauty minimalists. It goes to show you can wear natural makeup and still look chic.
Ooh La Lashes
Add a touch of glam to your natural makeup with false lashes that really take things to the next level. The lashes add that extra wow factor to this soft, shimmery, and dewy look.
Simply Flawless
The soft, winged-out liner and naturally sculpted skin give this look definition without too much drama—an excellent choice for a wedding or special occasion. To carve out the cheekbones, try using a product like Makeup by Mario's SoftSculpt Shaping Stick ($30), which gives you control over where you place your contour.
Neutral Nudes
Neutral, nude shadows on the lids are a great place to start when going for natural makeup. Darker shadows in the crease shape the eyes and help them pop, while soft pink blush and lips provide a subtle complement.
Sophisticated Glam
The soft highlight of this natural makeup emphasizes the cheekbones, while rosy blush adds color and brightens the cheeks. To add some noticeable glow to your look, try adding L'Oréal Paris' True Match Lumi Glotion ($13) to your cheekbones.
Glossy and Chic
Take your natural makeup up half a notch with thin-winged eyeliner and a glossy pout. The neutral eyeshadow and cheeks (sculpted with soft bronzer and highlight) keep the overall look laid back. This one is a total winner in our book.
Blushing Bride
Opting for blush tones is a great way to create natural, monochromatic wedding makeup looks that still pack a punch. The pink hue pairs perfectly with shades of white and ivory (if you're into that). Tie the look together with eyeliner and lash-heavy lids.
Soft Beauty
The neutrals are doing their thing here, and we love to see it. The different neutral shades on the eyes, cheeks, and lips complement instead of compete.
Coming Up Rosy
Rosy pink cheeks, lips, and eyeshadow with volumizing mascara is a formula for natural, beautiful makeup that can be worn for your wedding (or anywhere else you please, for that matter). The pink hues brighten skin and add just a touch of color.
Pop of Pink
Bold brows, voluminous lashes, and a pop of pink on the lips are all anyone needs for an eye-catching natural makeup wedding look.
The New Natural
Sculpted cheekbones with a touch of contour get five stars from us. Here, the facial features are defined ever so slightly, and gloss draws attention to the lips while keeping in line with the overall natural aesthetic.
It's All About the Glow
This radiant look—featuring gleaming skin—is nothing short of stunning. The complexion glows with the most beautiful highlight on the cheekbones, while nude glossy lips and barely-there shadow on the lids complete the look.
Milk Chocolate Monochrome
Soft, sheer milk chocolate tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips create a monochromatic look suitable for your wedding day and beyond. These colors could not be more perfectly balanced.
White Wedding
Natural makeup looks with tiny, statement-making details are always a good idea for your wedding—such as a touch of metallic white highlight applied to the inner corners of the eyes, as seen here. This brings a memorable, abstract element into an otherwise clean beauty look.
Touch of Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a great color to incorporate into your natural makeup looks, especially on the eyes: It provides just the right amount of pop. For easy application, start on the lid and blend upward to just under the brow. Complete the look with baby pink blush and lip gloss.
Glowing Glossy Goodness
Adding gloss to your makeup can look radiant in the sunlight and provide a dewy effect without looking greasy. Use a touch of face gloss on the eyes, cheeks, and lips for a cohesive look that shimmers in all the right places.
Soft Pastels
Soft, pink pastel shadow graces the lids while bubblegum pink blush and lips add just the right amount of color to this natural wedding makeup look. If you're not much of a mascara wearer, here's a great example of how you can forego it and still look incredible.
Just Peachy
Peach is a lovely hue to incorporate into natural wedding makeup looks, as seen here shimmering on the eyes and glossy on the lips.
Razor-Sharp Liner
Add a glamorous touch to your natural makeup with razor-sharp liquid eyeliner. While the rest of this look is soft with peachy pink tones, the liner adds a touch of glamour that elevates it ever so slightly.
Berry Beautiful
One thing to remember about natural makeup: It looks different on everyone because everyone is unique. The soft black liner and berry lips shown here gloriously accentuate the model's features and look natural without looking washed out. The skin is radiant, glowing, and ready for wedded bliss.
Elevated Beauty
Elevate your soft bridal look with liquid liner on the lids and shadow applied under the eyes for extra definition. Rosy cheeks and lips are a neutral complement to the dressier eyes, bringing overall balance.
Mix and Match
Mix and match tones like peach and pink for a lovely contrast that's still within the parameters of natural wedding makeup. Here, the skin is radiant with a touch of golden shimmer highlighter on the cheeks, while the brows are brushed up nicely, and the lashes are defined with mascara.
Naturally Defined Glam
If your wedding is formal, but you still want to keep your makeup fairly natural, consider opting for liquid eyeliner and bolder lipstick. This light fuschia lip packs a little more punch and works well with naturally sculpted skin and shaped brows.
Rose Gold and Glow
Warm, rose gold tones are perfect for a wedding day and work well alone or monochrome, as seen here. The golden flecks in this look work beautifully with the model's deeper skin tone—you'll definitely want to bookmark this look for future inspiration.
Looking for the perfect golden rose-toned blush? Try the makeup artist-beloved NARS Blush in the shade Orgasm ($32).
Hint of Sparkle
Just because your makeup look is natural doesn't mean you can't add some sparkle. A touch of shimmer to the lids is an ideal way to balance out your makeup look with a little bit of glam. Swipe on your favorite shimmering shadow and keep the rest of your complexion soft and sweet with rosy pink blush and glossy lips.