7 Natural Retinol Alternatives That Deserve a Spot on Your Shelf

There's no denying that in the world of skincare ingredients, retinoids reign supreme. They're the cream of the crop (pun intended), beloved by dermatologists for their ability to deliver a laundry list of benefits for the skin. This group of vitamin A derivatives—of which retinol is one over-the-counter version—can pretty much do it all. "They reduce fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin, prompt cells on the surface to slough off leading to brighter skin and a more even tone, and decrease excess pigmentation by inhibiting an enzyme needed to produce melanin," says board-certified dermatologist Robin Gmyrek, MD.

Retinoids are also beloved by derms for treating acne, thanks to their ability to help keep pores clear and their anti-inflammatory effects. And on top of all of that, they have a long and well-proven track record: "Retinoids are also standouts because they have been extensively studied," Gmyrek adds.

Meet the Expert Robyn Gmyrek, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City.

Defne Arikan is a cosmetic ingredient specialist and the founder of Bryhel Cosmetic Labs.

Yehiel Amouyal is a cosmetic chemist at Bryhel Cosmetic Labs.



For some people, however, all these pros can come with some serious cons. Retinoids are notorious for their irksome potential side effects, including redness, dryness, and general irritation—not to mention they can't be used by those who are pregnant or breastfeeding due to the potential for birth defects, explains Gmyrek.

The good news is, you do have other options: natural retinol alternatives. (FYI, since the term "natural" doesn't really have a set definition, we're using it in this context to refer to primarily plant-based ingredients.) Keep reading for 7 stellar natural retinol alternatives, straight from Gmyrek, cosmetic ingredient specialist Defne Arikan, and cosmetic chemist Yehiel Amouyal.