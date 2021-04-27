Can Your Vaginal pH Actually Get Thrown Off?

Feeling some itching or burning in your vaginal area? Or have you recently noticed a strong, fishy smell down there? You may be experiencing an unbalanced vaginal pH. Long story short, vaginal pH is the measure of how acidic or basic the environment of your vagina is. On a range of 0–14, a pH that's closer to 0 is more acidic, and one that's closer to 14 is more basic. A pH close to 7 is seen as neutral.

A healthy or "normal" vaginal pH typically doesn't fall in the neutral range, but instead is fairly acidic, falling somewhere between 3.5 and 4.5.

"It is kept that way by happy good guy bacteria there, called lactobacilli, which secrete acid as they digest their 'food,'" explains Mary Jane Minkin, MD, who is a clinical professor of obstetrics annd gynecology at Yale University.

Unfortunately, vaginal pH isn't always in balance. Vaginal pH can be thrown off for a number of reasons, including infections, chemicals, taking antibiotics, even semen, explains Kim Langdon, MD, who is a gynecologist based in Ohio.

Some signs you may be experiencing an unbalanced vaginal pH include:

A strong fishy odor (this is often the case among people who have a common vaginal infection called bacterial vaginosis).

A new onset of yellow or white vaginal discharge

Vaginal itching or burning

Below, here's how to treat an unbalanced vaginal pH, as recommended by gynecologists.