The 12 Most Common Treatments for PMDD

Most of us are all too familiar with the anxiety, headaches, breast tenderness, mood swings, and other uncomfortable symptoms that accompany premenstrual syndrome or PMS. But what if those symptoms were way more extreme than your standard bout of PMS? That's what it's like to have premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD.

The Mayo Clinic describes PMDD as a severe and sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome. "Although regular PMS and PMDD both have physical and emotional symptoms, PMDD causes extreme mood shifts that can disrupt your work and damage your relationships," The Mayo Clinic explains.

If you're experiencing PMDD, you may have standard PMS symptoms along with additional symptoms like extreme anxiety, extreme moodiness, feelings of hopelessness, anger, and irritability. Fortunately, some treatments may help.

"Women shouldn't be afraid to seek treatment for PMDD," says Aimee Eyvazzadeh, who is an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist. "The best first step is to make sure you're meeting with a doctor that is experienced and comfortable treating women with PMDD. The next step is to meet with your doctor to review your symptoms in detail so they can do blood work to make sure that issues like hypothyroidism aren't missed."

Here are several physician-recommended treatments that may be helpful for people with PMDD.