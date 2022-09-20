This Natural Glam Makeup Look Will Have You Turning Heads in No Time

When first hearing the term "natural glam" makeup, you might think it's a bit of an oxymoron. Can makeup be both glamorous and seemingly natural at the same time? Actually, yes, and it's a stunning choice for when you want something that makes a seemingly effortless statement.
There are a few ways to elevate your natural makeup looks to incorporate a bit more glamour, and thankfully, they don't take hours of work or effort. Ahead, we've got a step-by-step tutorial on creating a gorgeous natural glam makeup look, so you can easily try it out for your next party, day out, or whenever you want.
Prep
The key to starting on the right foot for any makeup look is to ensure to properly prep and hydrate your skin. I wanted my skin to look as glowing and refreshed as possible, so I applied Sisley's Radiance Glow Express Mask ($140), House of Gro's Eye Detox Brightening Oil ($90), and Orveda's Eye Unveiler 422 eye cream ($255). To ensure my lips were hydrated, I used Make Beauty's Multi-Use Balm ($24). The most important takeaway is that whatever you're using to prep your skin, make sure it's hydrating so the makeup applies smoothly.
Brighten Your Complexion
After my skin was properly prepped with my choice of products, I used Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter ($46) under my eyes, cheekbones, nose, forehead, and chin to add a highlighting effect to brighten my complexion before applying foundation. Use the applicator to dab on the product where you want, then follow up by blending with a foundation brush.
Eyelid Prep
Moving away from the skin for a bit, I switched my focus to my eyes for a specific reason: I prefer to apply eye makeup before foundation so if there's any fallout from eyeshadow or liner, I can clean it up before applying foundation and concealer. I used Ilia's Liquid Powder Eyeshadow Tint in Cork ($28) to neutralize my eyelids before applying eyeshadow and create a long-lasting base.
After applying liquid shadow, I mixed two eyeshadow colors from the Tarte Cosmetics Tartlette In Bloom Eyeshadow Palette ($42), Sweetheart and Rebel, to my lids using Anisa Beauty's Eye Fan All-Over Brush ($32), blending until I had the desired tone. To stay on the natural glam side, I kept the shadow solely to the lid instead of bringing it up to the brow bone.
Smoke It Out
Here's where the makeup look starts to turn glam. After the shadow was blended, I took the Persona Cosmetics 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner in Black ($14) and used it to line the inner rim and in between my top lashes, then smudged it out in an upward motion. When working with eyeliner to create this look, it's great to choose a creamy formula that applies easily with little to no pressure.
Once I'd finished applying the eyeliner, I used Anisa Beauty's Eye Pinnacle Detail Brush ($26) to smoke it out and create a more dramatic, natural glam effect. Lightly go over where you've applied the liner in strokes with the brush and blend it upwards to add depth and dimension. This is also an excellent technique for when your liner isn't as even as you'd like, as you can straighten it out using the brush.
Shape Your Brows
After you've smoked out your liner to your heart's content, switch the focus to your brows to ensure they're in the best shape possible. I applied Brow Code's Alias Brow Lamination Gel ($28) to wake up my brows and lift them upwards to appear fuller.
After the gel had dried, I used Make Beauty's Blade Line Brow Pencil in Warm Taupe ($22) to fill in any areas on the brow where there were noticeable gaps and add some more shape to my arch area. When filling in your brows, it's essential to go in lightly and build the shape and color. This particular pencil has a chiseled lead which allows you to recreate hairlike strokes for an incredibly natural finish. Adding just a slight shape change can greatly enhance your brows.
Build Your Base
When applying foundation, my opinion is the fluffier the brush, the better—a fluffy brush blends liquid formulas well, leaving no heavy makeup residue on the skin. I applied Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation ($69) using the IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Perfection Complexion Brush #7 ($49) in a circular motion all over my face until my skin looked even.
After foundation, I applied a small amount of concealer to the under-eye area to help brighten and conceal any shading. I placed three dots of Milk Makeup's Future Fluid All Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer ($29) and blended it with Anisa Beauty's Angled Concealer Brush ($28).
Sculpt and Add Color
To add warmth, contour, and sculpt the skin, I applied Chanel Beauty's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream ($50) in the shade 392 to my cheeks, forehead, and jawline using Anisa Beauty's Tapered Highlight Brush ($30). The shape of this brush allows for shading and blending, which is essential when applying a contouring product or bronzer.
After the bronzer, I added a pop of color to the apples of my cheeks using Mob Beauty's Cream Clay Blush in shade M91 ($30). When creating a natural glam look, the blush should add color but not take away from the eyes. There's a delicate balance between the two, and this tone is perfect for the look I wanted to create.
To finish the sculpting and contouring process, I like to apply a dewy cream highlighter to the top of the cheekbones and brow bones. This creates a subtle, radiant glow that lasts throughout the day due to the long-wear effect cream makeup provides. I applied RMS Beauty's Living Luminizer Highlighter ($38) using the same brush I used for blush, helping everything to appear seamless.
Lift Your Lashes
Give your lashes a generous curl and apply your favorite mascara. I used the Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette Tubing Mascara ($24) to add more length and fullness to my lashes.
Shape Your Lips
I prefer my lips to look a bit fuller than they naturally are, so I slightly over-lined my lips with Victoria Beckham Beauty's Lip Definer No. 02 ($22) and followed it up with the Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine Lipstick ($60) in shade 10, a sheer nude, for a natural, glossy finish.
Last Looks
The final step? Take a last look at the masterpiece you've created, give yourself any final touch-ups, and apply a setting spray if needed to promote the longevity of your makeup. We hope the finished product has you excited to try this natural glam makeup tutorial for yourself and get glowing in minutes.