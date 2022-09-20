This Natural Glam Makeup Look Will Have You Turning Heads in No Time

When first hearing the term "natural glam" makeup, you might think it's a bit of an oxymoron. Can makeup be both glamorous and seemingly natural at the same time? Actually, yes, and it's a stunning choice for when you want something that makes a seemingly effortless statement.

There are a few ways to elevate your natural makeup looks to incorporate a bit more glamour, and thankfully, they don't take hours of work or effort. Ahead, we've got a step-by-step tutorial on creating a gorgeous natural glam makeup look, so you can easily try it out for your next party, day out, or whenever you want.