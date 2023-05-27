There is no beauty product I love more than sunscreen. The multi-tasking, protective goop is a daily never-skip, must-have step in my routine, meaning I have so. many. thoughts. about what constitutes a standout option. I look for pleasant application (read: zero white cast or funky textures) and broad spectrum coverage in at least SPF 30.

Once I find those unicorn formulas, I make sure I have several tubes on hand, especially for summer. Today is the day for you to build your own sunscreen stockpile: It’s National Sunscreen Day, afterall (also aptly known as No Fry Day). As far as fake holidays go, this one is my favorite.

Mists, sticks, and lotions for body or face are up to 45 percent off.

Top Deals on Sunscreen

Shop now: No Excuses Broad Spectrum Invisible Sunscreen Gel For Face SPF 40, $14 (originally $28) with code SPF45

Julep

Julep is offering 45 percent off (with code SPF45) on its No Excuses Sunscreen for only 24 hours. The UVA/UVB gel formula sinks in ASAP and the lightweight texture feels heavenly on overheated skin.

Shop now: Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50, $9 (originally $14)

Amazon

Shop now: Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50, $20 (originally $33)

Amazon

Several Hawaiian Tropic skus are discounted up to 36 percent on Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend. The Everyday Active formula is SPF 50, water resistant, and oxybenzone-free.

Shop now: The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30, $12 (originally $15)

The Inkey List

Affordable brand, The Inkey List, has done it again with their Dewy Sunscreen. Their entire assortment of efficacious products at wallet-friendly prices are 20 percent off.

Shop now: Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, $11 (originally $14)

Cay Skin

Supermodel Winnie Harlow founded brand, Cay Skin sells luxe SPF formulas suitable for all skin tones. With 20 percent off sitewide, I am scooping up their SPF lip balm and Glow Body Lotion SPF 45.

Shop now: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, $21 (originally $26)

Amazon

Dermatologist- (and Byrdie editor!) loved brand, La Roche Posay is having a Dermstore sale—20 percent off with code SUN. The Melt-In Sunscreen Milk is a personal favorite of mine: It rubs on like a lotion for hydration and protection in one step.

Shop now: Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30, $18 (originally $22)

Ulta

Vacation took the sun care aisle by storm by reimaging sunscreens ads of the past into to-die-for formulas for now. Score 20 percent off all of their SPF options, including the Classic Lotion, Whip, and new to the market Baby Oil.

Shop now: ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless, $56 (originally $70)

ISDIN

If you ever looked up “sunscreens that are worth the splurge,” ISDIN would be at the top of the list. The dermatologist-recommended brand combines high SPF (50 in the Eryfotona Ageless), antioxidants, and peptides into a lightweight formula. The brand is 20 percent off this weekend.

Shop now: Versed Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, $17 (originally $20)

Versed

Versed sells viral skincare products at prices that don’t break the bank and their SPF products are no different. Score 15 percent off (with code SUMMERNOW15) + Free Brightening Kit ($48 value) on orders $75+ (no code required).

Shop now: EltaMD UV Sport Body Sunscreen, SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Lotion, $24 (originally $30)

Amazon

A fan favorite line for acne-prone and sensitive skin, Elta MD put one of their best-sellers on sale at Amazon. Get the UV Sport Lotion for just $24 for MDW.