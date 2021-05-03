How Naomi Osaka Practices Self-Care Before and After a Tennis Match

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Naomi Osaka knows a thing or two about putting in the work. There's no better proof than her status as one of—if not the—greatest women's tennis player in the world. And, Osaka takes an athletes' approach (practice makes perfect, advocate for yourself, accept loss with grace) to everything she does on and off the court.

First thrust into the spotlight after going pro as a teenager, Osaka became an international celebrity after historic wins at the US Open and Australian Open. The Japanese-born Osaka, who is also half-Haitian and chooses to play for Japan internationally in celebration of her heritage, isn't content to just compete, either. Last year, she made headlines for arriving at each match of the US Open in a series of face masks commemorating Black victims of police violence. She's also a fierce advocate of gender equality in sports, even forming her own international tennis academy for girls in underserved communities.

At just 23 years old, Osaka is already one of the most popular athletes of all time. Her dedication to dominance in her sport and activism in her personal life has inspired millions of fans and attracted high-profile brands and sponsorship. This wide array of projects shows off just how versatile this athlete and activist is. She seems equally comfortable modeling in a Nicolas Ghesquière-shot Louis Vuitton shoot as she does demo-ing her 100-mile per hour forehand for BodyArmor's "One More" campaign. Osaka is even taking branding into her own hands, designing a line for Nike, and developing her own skincare line focused on sun protection for melanin-rich skin.

We caught up with the busier-than-ever Osaka, as she works towards the Olympics and a Met Gala hosting gig, about her beauty and wellness must-haves.

The One Thing That Always Gets Her In the Zone

The one thing that gets me in the zone for a match is usually my music. I put my Beats headphones on, push play, and get in the zone. I visualize plays and the game plan, and the one song that makes me feel powerful is probably "Don’t Hurt Yourself" by Beyoncé.

The One Product That Never Leaves Her Bag

One product that never leaves my bag is usually my phone. I never know when I have the free time to check in with friends and family during competitions and training.

The One Thing She Never Forgets To Do Before Bed

One thing I always do before bed is wash my face. I know everyone says that, but that's because it's the easiest and most efficient way to care for your skin.

The One Thing She Wishes Everyone Knew About Sun Protection

The answer to this is exactly why I started developing my new line, Kinló. Because even if you are a person of color or have skin that is more melanated, it doesn't mean you cannot experience skin damage or get skin cancer. It's actually quite the opposite. So I wish that people knew that. Even if you have skin that is darker or doesn't burn, you always need to protect your skin from harmful rays and all types of light. You need to wear sunscreen daily when you are outside and inside as well.

The One Product Her Skin Can't Get Enough Of

I always use sunscreen or a tinted moisturizer with sunscreen in it. It's my daily that I cannot get enough of.

The One Thing That Helps Her Relax

One thing that helps me unwind and destress is meditation and watching anime. I've been consistently practicing meditation, and it's been a huge help to my game and mind.

The One Thing She Eats Or Drinks Before a Match

One thing I always drink before competing is BODYARMOR Sports Drink—Orange Mango or Pineapple Coconut. Hydrating your body before you work out or sweat is as important as doing it after. I am also proud of the spot “One More” that just launched. It really shines a spotlight on the passion that all of us athletes have to be their best.

The One Thing That Makes Her Feel The Most Naomi

The one thing that makes me feel most like myself is being around my sister and family. I love spending time with them, doing things we love.