Pure Daily Care’s NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer is great for anyone new to steaming as it’s much less intense than others on the market. Despite its gentler steam stream, it still helped to decongest my skin and gave me a healthy glow.

Of all the fancy skincare devices one could buy, facial steamers are one worth investing in. Not only does steaming help loosen up clogged pores and boost circulation (thus glow), but it also helps your skincare products absorb at a much deeper level—meaning you’ll get much more bang for your buck.

One that is beloved by many, is Pure Daily Care’s NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer. An Amazon #1 bestseller and Byrdie favorite, this nifty tool not only boasts all the benefits of a good steam session but also moonlights as a room humidifier and includes a towel warmer for the ultimate spa day at home. At a time when my skin could really use some help, I took it for a spin over the course of 12 days to see if it really lives up to all the hype.

nanosteamer facial steamer Best For: Most skin types, not dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin or those with eczema or rosacea Uses: Decongests pores, softens oil deposits for easy extraction, boosts circulation, increases product penetration and efficacy, doubles as a room humidifier Price: $49.95 Best Features: The NanoSteamer includes three different settings: facial steaming, towel warming, and room humidifier. About The Brand: Pure Daily Care creates easy-to-use at-home products to promote natural beauty through modern technology, including a lineup of facial steamers, aromatherapy diffusers, and LED light therapy devices.

About My Skin: Congested and prone to blackheads

Like many, constant mask-wearing has not been the kindest to my skin—which, of course, is a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the safety of myself and others. After about a year of masks being our new normal, my complexion is way more congested than usual. I’ve always had issues with blackheads and comedones on my nose, but now they’re more apparent than ever and they’ve moved their way down to my chin, too. The fact that I haven’t had a facial since the pre-pandemic days probably isn’t helping my case.

I only recently started consistently steaming my face (after using Vanity Planet’s Aira Ionic Facial Steamer) and have been pretty pleased with the results.

Not only does steaming make my skin feel supple and hydrated, but it makes it much easier to extract my blackheads and other gunk safely.

And—while this may be a placebo effect—I just feel like my products are working better. I incorporated the NanoSteamer into my routine by using it for 30 minutes twice a week, usually in the evenings after cleansing my face and before applying my nighttime skincare routine. However, I sometimes used it as a nice afternoon treat on particularly stressful days—it’s honestly so relaxing.

The Science: Steaming can detox the skin and help products better penetrate

Facial steaming with nano-ionic steam can be very beneficial for many skin types, particularly those with clogged pores, congested skin, and persistent zits and blackheads. Not only does it help to detoxify the skin by softening the oil deposits and impurities trapped in our pores, making them easier to extract, but it has some other perks too. As Dr. Marie Hayag, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics, explains: “Facial steaming can help soften the outer layer of the skin and help keep it moisturized. It also increases your skin’s permeability and allows topical creams to more effectively penetrate the skin.”

While they’re safer than DIY methods, such as placing your face over a pot of boiling water, they still come with their own risks. For starters, Hayag doesn’t recommend anyone with sensitive skin, eczema, or rosacea to steam. “The heat from the steam dilates blood vessels and can lead to flare-ups, flushing, and further irritate the skin,” she says. She also notes that overdoing it, aka using it more than the recommended twice a week minimum, can lead to dry, irritated skin.

In terms of the NanoSteamer, it makes a couple of claims: that it makes blackheads and blemishes easier to extract with the included extraction kit, helps your skincare penetrate on a deeper level through ionic channeling and its nano-ionic steam, improves blood circulation, cell vitality, and oxygen absorption by 10 times. Of all these supposed benefits, Hayag is only skeptical of the last. “Warm steam plus perspiration indeed dilates the blood vessels and increases circulation, which increases the delivery of oxygen, but quantifying this as improved by 10 times is not something I can confirm,” she says. “Plus, although it’s known that absorption of atmospheric oxygen through the epidermis occurs, there is no evidence that suggests that this steamer could increase this.” Since there are no clinical trials to back up this claim, it’s best taken with a grain of salt.

How To Use: Let the steam do all the work

Using the NanoSteamer is relatively simple, but requires a few steps and rules to use it properly. First things first, you’ll want to begin with freshly cleansed skin to ensure efficacy. Then you’ll want to set your device on a flat surface where you can comfortably sit close to it, like on your desk or kitchen table. Once you find the right spot, you’ll need to fill the water tank with distilled water—and distilled water only. As the directions claim, putting anything in the tank other than distilled water (such as mineral water, tap water, oils, or fragrance) can cause the machine to malfunction. Then plug it in, rotate the knob to the facial steamer setting, and move your face close to the steam stream, being sure to keep at least 25 cm away from the steam outlet.

Now? Simply relax. While the steamer is on, the brand recommends using a towel to cover your head and hair to trap as much steam as possible. I did this on a few occasions but felt that it didn’t make much of a difference unless I was leaning very close to the device, which isn’t recommended. Once your 30-minute steam session has ended, you can either use the tool kit to extract any blackheads, comedones, or zits or apply your favorite skin creams and serums—though, as other steamer brands recommend, it’s best to cleanse your face again first.

The Design: Simple and effective, but quite large

The NanoSteamer is designed with a conventional heating element and an ultrasonic vaporizer, which, together, produces nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles that penetrate the skin on a deeper level for a much more effective steam session.

Overall, it’s designed to be relatively easy to use. It has three different settings that allow you to toggle between using the device as a facial steamer, a room humidifier, or a towel warmer. The device claims to have a “precise temperature control knob,” but you actually can’t control the temperature at all, only swap between the three different settings and the “off” function. For safety, the device will automatically turn off after 30 minutes or when the water tank runs empty.

In my opinion, the device is pretty large and clunky (measuring 6 x 6 x 10 inches) and takes up quite a bit of counter space, so it’s something you’ll probably want to store. I think the size is mostly due to the towel warming chamber (which is accessed by removing the top half of the device where steam is released), so if this isn’t a specific feature you’re interested in, you can definitely find a smaller device without one.

It’s also worth mentioning that the NanoSteamer also requires a bit of regular maintenance. The directions read that over time the device will generate mineral buildup that can cause off-smelling steam if not cleaned promptly. The brand recommends removing the top half of the device and water tank, then pouring about one cup of a 50/50 water and vinegar solution into the towel chamber and letting it soak for 30 minutes before rinsing it out with distilled, mineral-free water.

The Results: Gentle steam, refreshed complexion

The first time I used the NanoSteamer, I was a bit surprised at how faint the steam stream was. I could feel it, but it wasn’t as strong as the other steamers I’ve used in the past and I wasn’t sure if it was doing anything. (The directions do state that it’s expected for the stem to be less dense than most steamers due to its ultra-fine particles.) However, after 30 minutes, my skin felt softer and more hydrated, and extracting any gross stuff from my pores was a breeze. I couldn’t take care of all of my blackheads, but the steam definitely made it easier to clear a lot of the gunk out of my pores in my nose and chin areas.

My skin looked clearer and refreshed after just one session.

I did notice that the intensity of the steam varied with each use. While it was always less dense than others I’ve used (and completely undetectable in photos), it was stronger after the first time I used it. The steam was also a little inconsistent during each session, tapering off for a few seconds a couple of times throughout each 30-minute session.

I’ve already been steaming pretty consistently before I started using the NanoSteamer, and while I haven’t noticed any long-term benefits just yet, I imagine I will eventually, now that my products are penetrating and absorbing better.

Since I’ve started steaming, I’ve been able to be more on top of my pores issues and prevent them from getting too clogged. Not to mention, 30 minutes of hot steam to the face is pretty calming, and I’d like to think this has affected my anxiety levels to some degree.

The Value: A good deal

Considering the higher price tags on most quality steamers, I think $50 is a pretty good deal for the NanoSteamer. Not only do you get the device, which includes the towel warming chamber and humidifier setting, but you also get a set of five surgical steel extracting tools.

