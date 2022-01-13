7 Dewy Dumpling Beauty Tips I Learned From Nam Vo

Once upon a time—back in the early days of social media—my explore feed served up a video featuring the most hydrated, luscious skin I'd ever seen. Confronted with that glossy, plump sheen, I couldn't help but investigate further, wondering how do I get my skin to do that? Thanks to the mysterious forces of Instagram's algorithm, I had stumbled upon the magic #dewydumpling world of makeup artist Nam Vo. Naturally, I hit the "follow" button faster than you can say glow and have followed her work ever since.

Today, Nam remains one of the most beloved makeup artists in the game, renowned for her luxurious approach to skincare and signature look. With a legion of followers, countless editorials under her belt, and more soothing videos than I can count, Nam Vo is still my go-to source for all things beauty. More than just a creator of highly addictive content (shout out to this fan-favorite), she's a curator of all things makeup, skincare, and hair, quick to offer up a deep-cut product recommendation or makeup masterclass.

So, when she partnered with T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to share all her cold-weather tips and hidden beauty gems, I knew I would learn something. Ahead, read seven beauty lessons from celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo.

