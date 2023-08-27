The "Naked" Smoky Eye Is the It-Girl Approved Twist on a Classic Look

Are you so over summer and eagerly anticipating the pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters and crisp air of fall? Are you bored with minimal makeup and sunkissed strawberry girl cheeks? Then you absolutely must meet the naked smoky eye, a soft, undone twist on the classic smoky eye. It’s the perfect way to bridge the gap between the low-key looks of summer and the romantic glamour of fall and a fun play on the trending latte look.

When you hear “naked smoky,” you probably yearn to dig up your old Urban Decay Naked Palette (RIP), but this clean girl aesthetic-adjacent eye is more about effortless luxury and less about piling on multiple shades. Below, get all the details on this eye look and how to incorporate it into your summer-to-fall routine.

The Trend

Instead of a super-blended, sculpted eye like those you spent hours learning on YouTube circa 2016, the naked smoky eye is much more low-key. It’s a wash of warm brown color across the entire lid, something you could easily do in just three minutes but make it look like you spent all night perfecting the color. TikTok user Zoe Kim Kenealy calls it the clean girl’s smoky eye, and we’ve seen it on faves like Hailey Bieber in recent weeks. The naked smoky eye and the latte eye do share a lot of the same beauty DNA, as it’s all about lighter, more diffused brown shades versus the more traditional heavy, dark smoky eye, but when it comes to the naked smoky eye, think matte brown, not shimmery bronze.

“I think in terms of beauty, we are coming out of a very exciting time where we’ve seen a lot of experimentation with colors, and very bold makeup choices and in the way of this beauty renaissance we are seeing the progress on soft smoky eyes,” says celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who works with stars like Lucy Hale, Jenna Ortega and Gabrielle Union. “One look I’ve seen in the forefront is latte makeup, which I’m obsessed with because it’s universally flattering.” Not to mention easy! You could whip up the perfect naked smoky eye with just a few shades and your fingers.

How to Get the Look

The naked smoky eye is all about simplicity. It’s about looking like you tried, but didn’t spend hours in front of the mirror with a blending brush. “One of my favorite ways to create this subtle flattering look is using cream eyeshadows,” says Oquendo, whose current favorite is the Chanel Ombré Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow ($36). Laura Mercier’s iconic, beloved Caviar Stick Eye Shadows ($32) would work well here too, but if you prefer powder, Makeup by Mario’s Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette ($50) is packed with blendable matte naked smoky shades. Oquendo recommends using your fingers to apply the shadow, but first recommends using a concealer under your brow bone to make the eye pop; his pick is Tula’s Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer ($32).

Once you’ve prepped the eye, grab your shadows and brushes (if you prefer) and get to blending. “Start at your lash line with a midtone brown and blend that up to your crease, and then apply your darker brown on your outer lash line and smudge up towards your crease,” advises Oquendo. Once the eye is sculpted and smoked out to perfection, he likes to add a handful of Lashify individual lashes for extra definition.

The naked smoky eye isn’t complete without glowing, flawless-looking skin. ​​For a clean, radiant canvas, Oquendo likes Tula's Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint ($42). “It’s lightweight and looks amazing on my clients’ skin without looking too heavy,” he explains. “Also, it has SPF which will protect your skin while enhancing it.” Unlike the tone-on-tone latte look, you don’t have to pull the full color palette across eyes, cheeks and lips; the naked smoky eye looks gorgeous with a deep red or seductive rose lip. Try Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Duchess ($36) for added autumn drama. Then pull a lightweight sweater over your summer slip dress and get comfy, because the naked smoky eye was practically invented for intimate dinners and cozy nights in.