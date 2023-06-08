TikTok's Naked Nail Trend Is Coming for Your Manicure

From fashion to makeup, TikTok microtrends cycle in and out of style on what feels like a daily basis—but they’re absolutely no match for the many, many nail trends that are happening right now. Just this year, we’ve seen the pendulum sway from intricate aura nails to neutral satin slip nails at an alarming speed, and it’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with. However, TikTok may have the solution with the "naked nail" trend—or anti-trend, that is. Ahead, we break it all down.

What Are Naked Nails?

Naked nails have previously been associate with what I like to call a “nail cleanse,” where you take a break from gel and acrylic manicures that can cause your nails to become weak and brittle. But these days, TikTokers are seeming to forego manicures out of sheer disdain for sitting in a salon chair.

“I am so sick of going to the nail salon every two weeks to sit and get a gel manicure,” says @sydneyv.nichols, who first coined the trend on TikTok. “I decided in January that unless it was a special occasion like a work meeting or a wedding, I was going to rock naked nails.” She points out that internet It-girls like Alix Earle and Tinx have recently been spotted without polish, and we've noticed celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Nicola Peltz Beckham doing the same.

And we get it—although going to the nail salon or doing your nails at home is usually considered pampering, it can actually eat up so much time and money if done regularly. Plus, considering the dominant nail trends over the past year have been some variation of the your nails but better look, it only makes sense that the next step would be forgoing polish completely.

How to Get the Look

While it may sound simple to get naked nails, transitioning from regular gel manicures to a completely bare mani is as tricky as transitioning from wearing makeup to wearing none at all. Not all nails are created equal, and if you find that your nails are brittle or weak, starting with nail care and your diet is key.

"Eating a well-balanced diet as well as increasing your biotin intake is your best bet for helping to strengthen your nails," registered dietitian Melissa Bailey, MS, RD, LDD of The Nourished Fork, previously told Byrdie. You can find biotin in animal proteins like eggs, chicken, and salmon—but if you’re vegan, implement seeds, nuts, and sweet potatoes into your diet. If you want to add supplements to your diet, choose one that's rich in biotin like the Kapowder Saviour Vegan-Friendly Biotion Formula ($38).

Next, it’s time to give the same amount of care to your hands as you do to the rest of your skin. First, use a cuticle softener and push back any dead cuticle cells that have accumulated on your nail plate. Next, file your nails with a glass nail file like the Tweezerman Glass Nail File ($8) to minimize breakage. If your nails are extra weak, you can apply a nail strengthener like the Orly Nailtrition ($15). Finally, finish off your routine with the a cuticle oil to nourish your cuticles and facilitate healthy nail growth and a moisturizer like Sidia The Hand Serum ($36) for supple skin. (And remember to reapply both cuticle oil and hand serum every day for stronger nails!)



If totally skipping polish feels like too much too fast, you have your pick of manicures for a naked look. Choose fortifying nail polishes like the Butter London Strawberry Rhubarb Strengthening Treatment ($18) for a lip gloss manicure or the Nails.Inc Back to Life Strengthening Nail Treatment ($15) for a creamy milk bath mani.