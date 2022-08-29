15 Nail Designs That Will Look Stunning With a LBD

Some outfits call for very specific nail looks. Take bridal attire, for example. Whether you're a bridesmaid or the bride yourself, chances are, you'll be expected to wear some version of a neutral nail. Now, think about your outfit for the first day of spring. Images of a pastel manicure accompanying said outfit comes to mind, right?

One major exception to the rule is a little black dress. Considering the classic garment can be worn to brunch, a bar, a wedding, or even a casual hang, there's no one tried-and-true rule for the coordinating manicure. And that, friends, is why we love little black dresses just as much as we do. It's also why we've rounded up 15 ways to style your nails when an LBD is your outfit of choice. Have fun trying to pick just one.