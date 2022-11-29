The Biggest Nail Trends This Winter Include Ice Princess Art and Moody French Manis

Sure, you could always go with a deep burgundy or dark greige for a classic winter mani. But why not have a little fun with the latest looks for your nails? The chilly weather is a good excuse to stay inside in the warmth, give your cuticles some TLC, and play with your nail art.

This winter, there are plenty of great nail looks to experiment with. Stay on the simpler side with a moody French, or turn your tips into snow globes with a festive confetti look. If you’re wondering how to pull these off, rest assured that a DIY is in your future. The best part about the winter 2023 nail trends is many of them are easy enough to do yourself. We turned to the nail pros to share how.

Read on for the new winter 2023 nail trends, and the tips and tricks to achieve them.