The Biggest Nail Trends This Winter Include Ice Princess Art and Moody French Manis

Sure, you could always go with a deep burgundy or dark greige for a classic winter mani. But why not have a little fun with the latest looks for your nails? The chilly weather is a good excuse to stay inside in the warmth, give your cuticles some TLC, and play with your nail art.
This winter, there are plenty of great nail looks to experiment with. Stay on the simpler side with a moody French, or turn your tips into snow globes with a festive confetti look. If you’re wondering how to pull these off, rest assured that a DIY is in your future. The best part about the winter 2023 nail trends is many of them are easy enough to do yourself. We turned to the nail pros to share how.
Read on for the new winter 2023 nail trends, and the tips and tricks to achieve them.
Healthy, Hydrated Nails
Winter is often the hardest time for our nails, since harsh weather can dry them out—which is exactly why this look is trending. “Having healthy, hydrated nails looks chic, even when they are bare,” says celebrity nail artist Holly Falcone. To get the look, file with a glass file to seal the nail routinely. Do a dry skin clean-up once a week using the ORLY Cutique Cuticle Remover ($10) to remove excess cuticles.
“It’s also great for stain removal,” Falcone says. “Just do a dab on each finger after the shower, wait a minute, then push back using an orange stick or lightly buff off dead skin with a terry cloth towel. Keep the nails hydrated with a nourishing cream, like the KP Away Keratosis Pilaris Lipid Repair Emollient ($21), and on-the-go cuticle love with the classic Dior Creme Abricot Nail Crème ($30). For bedtime, I love Susanne Kaufmann’s Nail Oil ($35) in a convenient little roller ball applicator. As for nail shape, I'm actually foreseeing a shorter, more manageable nail length in a classic rounded shape.”
All Out Glitter
Turn your tips into a snow globe with this sparkling look. “The perfect shade to achieve this trend is OPI Nail Lacquer in I Pink It’s Snowing ($11), which is made from sustainably farmed eucalyptus cellulose,” says Lia Smith, OPI North America Education Manager.
Party Confetti
“Metallic details for all of those holiday parties!” Falcone says. The best part is you can wear this look long after the Christmas tree has come down. Try Holly Falcone x ManiMe nail stickers in Disco Dust ($18) for a super easy application. On clean nails, simply apply the sticker and top it with a clear top coat to seal it in for longer wear. You can also use confetti toppers like the ORLY x Lisa Frank Confetti Topper in Your Lucky Stars ($12) for a colorful confetti moment.
Winter White
White hot tips can be yours with Smith’s steps. First, apply one coat of base coat, followed by two coats of OPI Nail Lacquer in Merry & Ice ($11.50), allowing each coat to dry. Using a detail brush and OPI Nail Lacquer in Sleigh Bells Bling ($11.50), paint a slim French smile line on the index fingernail. Allow drying.
Then, apply a dot of color to the center of the nail and work from the center to the sideline to create an even smile. With OPI Nail Lacquer Pop the Baubles ($11.50), fill in the French tip on the index fingernail and apply to the thumb and ring fingernails. Apply a coat of top coat. With a crystal applicator or orange wood stick, apply clear crystals and beads to the cuticle line of the middle and pinkie fingernails, gently pressing in the top coat.
Moody French
“Switch up the classic pink and white with a milky or clear base and a deep shade or dark pattern for the tip like Chanel Les Vernis in Desir ($30),” Falcone says. “Start by applying a clear or milky nude base all over. Use a guide like ORLY Half Moon Guides ($5) for the tip.” Apply two coats of the deeper shade on the tip. Finish with a clear top coat.
Super Swirls
“Swirls of color paired together with negative space looks allow for a neutral shade with pops of color,” Smith says. “For the neutral colors, use OPI Nail Lacquer in Baby Take a Vow ($11) as a base. Then, for the pop of color, add Decked to the Pines ($11) to enhance the look."
Ice Princess
You can never go wrong with an ice princess look during the snowy season. “A range of blues in a metallic finish for a subtle Elsa moment is perfect for this winter,” Falcone says. “Elsa is the snow queen, after all!” Apply a base coat, then two coats of a cool-toned shimmery blue like ORLY’s Ascension ($11). Top with a top coat.
Jewel Tones
A perennial favorite, there’s a reason this timeless option comes back year after year. “Rich jewel tones with depth and loads of shimmer are perfect for the winter season,” Smith says. “OPI Nail Lacquer in Tealing Festive ($12) is a deep teal with an appealing shimmer, Feelin’ Berry Glam ($14) is a warm burgundy hug on a chill night, and Rhinestone Red-y ($12) kicks red up a notch with flakes of fire at its core.