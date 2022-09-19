Fall 2022 Nail Trends Include Pearly Polish, Glazed Finishes, and Barbiecore Pink

While summer is often the most anticipated season, there's still much to look forward to for fall. There's a slew of fresh fashion trends to consider every autumn, plus plenty of pumpkin-flavored goodies if you're into that sort of thing. Most of all, we're intrigued by what the new season will bring us in the beauty sphere.

When it comes to nail trends this year, we tapped the experts to see what was ahead, and apparently, many people are considering straying from the traditional autumnal color palette to make a bold statement in 2022. As expected, our experts predict that deep jeweled tones, nudes, and chocolate shades will continue to reign supreme. “I love the sexy simplicity of these shades solo or as a nail art look used together,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and educator, before agreeing with other experts who believe brighter colors may become more popular during the cooler months.

If you're looking for inspiration for your next manicure or want to switch things up this September, our experts have predicted these trends will be sought-after this season. From bright-colored nails to simplistic designs, there are a variety of options that will get you in the mood for the crisper air.

Ahead, see the top nail trends for Fall 2022.

