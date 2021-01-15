Usually around this time of year, Byrdie HQ would be buzzing about our impending fashion week schedules—sorting out which editors will attend which shows and making bets as to what trends we'll see on the runway (and—more importantly—backstage, where the real beauty magic happens.) This year, we won't be attending in-person shows, but that's not stopping us from using our sixth sense to predict what trends we're going to see take off in the beauty space during the new year. And of course, one of our favorite areas to speculate is manicure trends.

Last year, we saw intricate, elevated patterns like tortoise shell tips and cow print accent nails take over our social feeds. But in 2021—after the year we've just had—we're predicting an entirely different trend landscape, with more and more people looking for joy in the tiniest of places (like their fingertips). Ahead, discover the top nail trends for 2021—predicted by us, confirmed by pro manicurists.