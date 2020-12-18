The 10 Most Effective Home Remedies for Nail Psoriasis, According to Derms

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that leads to the development of ultra-dry skin and, in many cases, noticeable scales. While most cases of psoriasis happen on the skin and scalp, nail psoriasis is also possible.

Board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel says that psoriasis occurs when the body’s white blood cells target the skin, joints, and nails. “The inflammation triggers an acceleration in the production of cells, known as keratinocytes, in the skin, nails, and other tissues,” she explains. “When this occurs in the skin, characteristic plaques can develop. In the fingernails and toenails, the overproduction of keratinocytes can cause thickening, malformation, and discoloration as the cells are produced faster than they can be shed."

As common as thickening and malformation are, Patel says that nail psoriasis can show up in other forms, as well. Namely, as lines and furrows that run side to side rather than from the cuticle to tip, yellowish-red dots beneath the nail (which are known as oil drops or salmon patches), white patches on the nail, lifting of the nail plate, and extremely brittle nails.

While symptoms and age of onset can vary from one person to the next, it’s important to know how to treat nail psoriasis to (hopefully) prevent it from progressing. Thankfully, Patel and dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki have a plethora of home remedies for nail psoriasis. Check them out, below.