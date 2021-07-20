20 Times Male Celebs Provided Major Nail Inspo

Move over, guyliner—when it comes to the latest male beauty trend, nail art is where it’s at. Whether dipped or chipped, stickered or stenciled, creative "mails" are everywhere— from the cheeky smiley faces sported by Harry Styles to the eye-popping bling of Lil Nas X’s jewel-encrusted digits. And with the likes of Boy de Chanel, Lil Yachty, and Machine Gun Kelly launching polishes with men in mind, it’s a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Men who wore nail polish used to be associated with some sort of subculture (emos, punks, drag queens, etc.), but these days it can be worn by anyone,” says renowned nail artist Leighton Denny, whose celebrity clients include Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz, and Adele. “Just have a scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll see lots of men wearing nail polish now.” There are even whole Insta accounts, like @boysinpolish, dedicated to the trend.

Denny attributes this to a combination of shifting gender norms (people are far less bothered about what’s deemed masculine and feminine these days), boredom (lockdowns gave men a chance to play with polish), and high-profile celebrities sporting painted nails, making it okay for men to play with polish.

“Women have always known that having well-manicured, attractive nails can give you more confidence and make you happier when they’re on show, so why shouldn’t men get involved?” he says. Why not, indeed. So, meet the men—past and present —who put the "man" in manicure.