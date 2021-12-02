Nabela Noor Says This Turmeric-Infused Cleanser Restores Her Skin After a Long Day

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.



Let's be honest: TikTok is equal parts charm and chaos. An endless stream of content served at the loudest start-up volume in the app store (just me?) is not exactly a formula for inner peace. Thankfully, sandwiched between faux freckle hacks and cats dancing on my For You page, is a soothing departure from TikTok's frenetic pace: Nabela Noor. The OG YouTuber, author, and designer delivers little "pockets of peace" (one of her favorite phrases) daily to her millions of followers. Delivered in a tranquil tone of voice against neutral backdrops, Nabela shares everything from home decor inspo to makeup tutorials—never wavering in her serene-but-still-relatable perspective.

So, when Nabela embarked on a beauty collaboration with the equally calming beauty line PÜR, it felt like a natural choice. "I’ve been a fan of PÜR for years and love that PÜR is a clean beauty brand focused on skincare-infused beauty for all," says Noor. While developing the collection, which includes a cleanser, mask, palette, and lip product, the influencer was inspired by her South Asian, Bangladeshi heritage, incorporating turmeric, a popular South Asian ingredient, and using Bangla and South Asian terms in the product shade names. As Noor puts it, "it felt like a true celebration of my identity while merging ingredients that I love."

To celebrate the launch of Nabela xo PÜR, we're breaking down Noor's skincare routine. Read on for all her tips, favorite products, and the ingredients she swears by.

About Her Skin

I love focusing on brightening, detoxifying products. As a woman of color and a South Asian woman, I find that my skin can look dull with the wrong products or an incompatible skincare routine. So I tailor my products and regimen to target dull skin, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.

That’s why we incorporated turmeric into our PÜR xo Nabela Detoxifying Mask ($22) and Refresh Brightening Cleanser ($24), which helps brighten the appearance of dull skin. Other key ingredients include pomegranate enzyme, kaolin clay, vitamin C, and sunflower oil.

How She Got Into Skincare

I became more and more interested in skincare as I navigated the symptoms of my PCOS. I experienced dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and unpredictable breakouts due to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and I wanted to find the products that worked with my skin and targeted the issues that mattered most to me.

Her Morning Vs. Nighttime Routine

My routine is always evolving—with some key products that remain the same. Although my morning and night routines are extremely similar, I do like to double cleanse at night to get rid of all my makeup and wash the day away. I love intensely moisturizing creams at night for extra hydration, whereas I focus on something lighter in the morning. I also love vitamin C to start my day!



The One Step She Never Skips

Never go to bed with makeup on your face! And never skip cleansing! Head to bed with a clean, hydrated slate for the morning.



How Her Work Has Changed Over Time

I used to use products that stripped the moisture from my skin. I thought skincare was one-size-fits-all, and that isn’t the case. I was using products that worked for others who had totally different skin concerns than I did. Once I recognized my unique concerns and targeted them specifically, I noticed a massive difference.

The Ingredients That Make the Biggest Difference



Growing up, making masks at home was such a nostalgic part of my childhood, and it's something I still do today. My mom would use turmeric and honey to create a paste to brighten and gently exfoliate my skin as a young girl. When creating my collection with PÜR, it was important to me to incorporate turmeric, a huge beauty ingredient in South Asia. So much so that it is used as a pre-wedding ritual product to prep the bride with glowing skin before her big day.



The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Gotten

Consistency is key. Hydrated skin can make your makeup look more radiant. I noticed I use fewer makeup products when my skincare game is on point. So I make an effort to be consistent and stay hydrated!



Her Most-Used Product

Right now? My PÜR xo Nabela Refresh Brightening Cleanser ($24)! It is so lightweight, nourishing, and truly makes my skin feel refreshed and restored in the morning (and after a long day).



The Product That's Been in Her Rotation the Longest

I have been using the Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C+ Collagen Deep Cream ($72) for a long time now and love to finish off my routine with it.



The Product She's Loving Right Now

I can’t get enough of under-eye patches before starting my makeup! Try it—I absolutely see a difference in how my under-eye products perform after using them!

