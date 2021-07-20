5 of the Best Mustache Styles (and How to Pick the One for You)

03 of 05

Handlebar

Getty Images

If you’re looking for something a bit more refined, the fanciful Handlebar could be for you. Much like the English below, the Handlebar is cleaner than bushier Chevron and Horseshoe styles.

You’ll want to grow the handlebar quite long on both sides, which could take anywhere from four to six months. Some men may find it challenging to grow a full handlebar mustache due to the length required for the curly bits on the end since the handles are grown from the hair at the edges of the mustache.

You’ll need a decent amount of upkeep to maintain the Handlebar. In particular, you’ll need to ensure that the center of the mustache is nice and neat for a flawless look. Daily shaving of the hair beneath the handles at the corners of your mouth is recommended. To do this, lift away the mustache from your face and get rid of all of the stray hairs that aren’t a part of the handlebar. “This is one of the most easily recognized facial hairstyles on the planet,” Montano says. “The ends of the mustache are twisted and styled far past the outer edges of the lips, resembling the handlebars of a motorcycle or bicycle.” As for getting your hair to grow into this familiar shape, he recommends using enough product and time. “A lot of wax or oil is required, as well as repetitive upward movements to train the beard,” says Montano.

Done right, the Handlebar mustache can be a very dramatic look. From Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New York to Colman Domingo above, it has been spotted on several actors.