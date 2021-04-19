30 Music Tattoos That Really Sing

Music has been a part of human culture for centuries, and that passion has evolved into a variety of avenues since then. Some people love music for the lyrics, some for the composition, and some for the beats and melodies themselves. Regardless of where your love comes from, it's always a great idea to get a tattoo about something you're passionate about—so why not music?

If you're considering getting a music tattoo, keep scrolling for some major inspiration. From music notes to instruments to sound waves, here are 30 design ideas to help you choose your next tattoo.