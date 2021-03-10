These Mushroom Supplements Boost Your Energy, Sleep, and Immune System

I'm not exactly a square but if you asked me if I do mushrooms, up until a few weeks ago I'd probably reply, "Fried or sautéed?" Now that's a joke answer of course (kind of...) but the question is a lot tamer than it used to be. Much like the world harnessed the non-psychoactive elements of cannabis plants to yield CBD, there's a new fungi-based wellness craze you're about to see everywhere: mushroom supplements for everything from taking the edge off after a long day to strengthening your immune system, warding off colds, and giving your daily energy a boost. The mushrooms in question aren't the magic kind that may come to mind when you think, "put mushrooms in your tea" but the effects can feel heaven-sent anyway.

Just like herbs and oils, mushrooms come in hundreds of different breeds and varieties with different properties supporting different functions. Though there's nothing mind-altering or trippy about any of the mushrooms below but it's a field still in flux. Psilocybin, the compound that makes a mushroom hallucinogenic, is absent from mushroom supplements—at least in 2021. As it's decriminalized in Denver, CO, more experiments on the benefits of microdosing are conducted. For now, though, we can reap the benefits of many mushrooms without any mind-altering effects. And benefits are abound.

Read on for our list of the best mushroom supplements out there: