9 Push-Up Variations, and the Muscles They Work

Push-ups are one of the best body-weight exercises you can do. They use several muscle groups and take no equipment. Although traditional push-ups are a fantastic exercise, several variations more specifically target alternate muscle groups.

Traditional push-ups primarily target the main chest muscle (called the pectoralis major), the triceps, anterior deltoid (back of your shoulder), and the serratus anterior, which helps protect and stabilize your scapula. Push-ups also work your core muscles—the back and abdominals, as you engage them in a plank position throughout the movement.



For more push-up variations, we spoke to British Columbia–based, NASM-certified kinesiologist and Built With Science founder Jeremy Ethier, and Jordan Duncan, MD, owner of Washington-based Olympic Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Clinic, to get their recommendations.