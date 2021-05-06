Murad's Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial is a product that can up your at-home treatment game. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, it can remove dead skin cells, enhance glow, and help reduce the appearance of uneven texture.

We put the Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Over the course of the last two years, the word that I have been using to guide me is "intention." I’ve been making it a priority to listen to my inner voice and make purposeful decisions instead of choosing haphazardly or out of fear. For the past year, I’ve also been really intentional about the way I care for myself—and that has included a complete overhaul of my skincare routine. After painstakingly researching products, ingredients, and musing about past skincare experiences, I’ve been putting new products to the test. Some of the elements of my skincare routine I’ve been experimenting with are at-home masks and facials. After researching the Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, I wanted to check it out and see if it would work for me. Keep reading for my honest thoughts below.

Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial Best for: Balanced, oily, combination, and dry skin types. Uses: An exfoliator for sloughing off dead skin cells, smoothing texture, and enhancing glow. Potential allergens: Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Protease, Lipase, Limonene, Fragrance (Parfum), and Yellow 5 (Cl 19140) may irritate skin. Active ingredients: Vitamin C; physical, enyzmatic, and chemical exfoliators. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $79 About the brand: In business for over 30 years now, Dr. Murad first set out to create high-performing skincare products that were digestible and easy to use—and shows no signs of slowing down. Driven by passion and backed by science, the Murad brand continues to create products that help skin to look and feel its best.

About My Skin: Sensitive, combination, and acne-prone with hyperpigmentation

My skin and I have been through a lot: from acne and plenty of harsh skincare products used in my teens to tons of over-the-counter treatments, I’ve tried just about everything over the years. After my second round of Accutane in my early twenties, I decided to scale it all the way back and use gentle skincare products from the drugstore. The products I use have since changed, but most of the skincare I use now can either be found at the drugstore or is a mid-tier purchase. Right now, I use the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, the SkinCeuticals Vitamin C E Ferulic serum (a splurge but hands-down the best vitamin C serum I’ve used), the LaRoche Posay Toleriane Ultra Fluide Moisturizer, and three nights a week, my prescription retinol treatment. I also currently use the SkinCeuticals Physical Sunscreen during the day. Wanting to up the ante with exfoliation, I thought Murad's Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial might be a good addition in my routine.

How to Apply: Leave on damp skin up to 10 minutes

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

The directions for using Murad's Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial are clear: use the product on clean, damp skin, massage the exfoliant onto your skin, and then leave it on for up to 10 minutes. This product can act as a scrub or, when left on longer, is more of a facial that delivers results similar to a spa-like microdermabrasion treatment. However you decide to use the product, you’ll know the product has been applied properly and you can stop scrubbing when its color changes from orange to white. When you’re ready to take the product off, use wet hands to sweep off the exfoliant.

Before trying the product on my face, I performed a patch test on my neck the day prior to make sure that Vita-C and my skin were a good fit. When I saw that my skin responded well to it, I knew I could use it. After washing my face with my cleanser, I squeezed a quarter-sized amount of exfoliant onto my hands and applied an even amount of the scrub onto my cheeks and forehead. Gently rubbing the product over my face, I scrubbed until the Vita-C turned white and left it on for a total of five minutes. Because I have incredibly sensitive skin, I thought it was best to start small when working with a product that features vitamin C as well as physical, enzymatic, and chemical exfoliators (more on that later). After my time was up, I wet my hands and used the recommended sweeping motion to remove the product.

The Results: Smoother skin with visible radiance

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Immediately after rinsing off Murad's Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, my skin felt soft, and most importantly, comfortable: I didn’t experience any burning, stinging, or other types of aggravation. A few exfoliators I’ve tried in the past—both chemical and physical—have left my skin burning when it was on and visibly irritated when I rinsed it off because the product was too strong for me. It was a relief to unearth smoother, more glowing skin without causing other problems.

I think this treatment worked so well because it has an ideal cocktail of active ingredients. Each does its own thing for your skin: enzymes provide gentle exfoliation, physical exfoliants buff away dead skin, Vitamin C assists with improving skin tone and texture, and chemical exfoliants are potent acids that eliminate dead skin cells. When you first think about it, that sounds like an overwhelming amount of powerhouse ingredients to put on your skin at one time, but the ingredients work well together because they’ve been carefully formulated into one product; you don’t have to worry about correctly layering your acids or if mixing them with a serum will cause your skin to go haywire.

After a handful of uses over the course of two weeks, my skin was visibly more radiant and my texture did improve, but I can’t say that I saw dramatic results. As much as I wish I could use a product once and wake up looking a million times better the next day, the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial, as with most skincare products, takes time to be effective and requires consistency. My skin definitely looks better than it did before, but my dark spots and the textured areas of skin still need more help. With continued use, I could see this product being a helpful addition to my skincare routine as I continue to address my hyperpigmentation.

The Value: Expensive, but for good reason

Exfoliants run the gamut in terms of cost; there are expensive, high-quality options, and then there are products that can perform just as well at a fraction of the cost. I like to think of the Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial as being somewhere in the middle. At $79 for 2.7 oz., you’re paying for a product that’s reminiscent of a microdermabrasion treatment—and those definitely don’t come at that price. While this product won’t yield the exact same results, it’s still packed with enzymes, AHAs, BHAs, vitamin C, and gentle grains to elevate your at-home facial experience. If you’re similar to me and carefully consider the types of skincare products you invest in, Murad’s Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial is an effective multi-tasking product that could be a good choice.

