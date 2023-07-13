Murad's Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask is a kaolin clay mask with Austrian peat, Salicylic acid, 5% sulfur, and eucalyptus that reduces oil, shine, and breakouts when used two to three times a week. I noticed results after my first use and think anyone with oily or acne-prone skin could benefit from incorporating this mask into their weekly routine.

If my skin knows how to do one thing, it's break out. Since high school, I have struggled with hormonal acne—mostly around my mouth, chin, and jawline. Acne knows no boundaries when it comes to my skin—and I have tried just about every product and remedy to cure it. Whether it's prescription acne products, masks, cleansers, creams, or topicals, I still break out from time to time. So when I got word about Murad's new Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask for oily and acne-prone skin—which claims to "fast-track major pimple reduction in just three uses," I knew I had to give it a try.

Murad's Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask Best For: Oily and acne-prone skin Uses: Control oiliness, minimize breakouts, reduce pimple size, and improve redness Potential Allergens: This mask is free from all major allergens Active Ingredients: 5% sulfur, salicylic acid, kaolin clay, and Austrian peat extract Price: $44 About the brand: Murad is known for its focus on science-proven, dermatologist-backed formulas that have a reputation for helping customers attain effective, healthy skincare.



About My Skin: Oily and acne-prone

As previously mentioned, I have very acne-prone skin, so much so that sometimes it feels like if I breathe wrong, a new pimple will emerge from the shadows onto my face. (My skin type is also very oily.) I normally get pimples around my mouth, on my chin, and along my jawline—the jawline being the sight of my most painful breakouts—and my forehead is typically the oiliest area on my face.



To combat this absolute goldmine of skin issues, my everyday routine is as follows: In the morning, I wash my face with La Roche Posay's Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash ($17) with salicylic acid and LHA and follow that up with prescription-grade azelaic acid gel and Winlevi, a clascoterone ointment for hormonal acne. I finish it off with a thin layer of Cocokind's Resurrection Polypeptide Cream ($22) and the brand's Daily SPF ($25). At night I follow all the same steps, leaving out SPF and adding Cocokind's Ceramide Barrier Serum before applying the azelaic acid gel.



How to Use It: Apply up to three times a week

To give this mask the best chance, I used it two nights in one week—it is recommended to use no more than three times in a week—skipping all my gels, ointment, and serums on the days I used it, also swapping my cleanser out for one that didn't contain salicylic acid as the mask already has some. So my routine on the two nights I used it was gently cleanse, mask, moisturize, and I'll just say I was pleasantly surprised with the results.



The Feel: Thick and creamy

Murad's Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Mask has a luxurious feel. It squeezed out of the tube softly and was very easy to apply to the face, gliding right onto my skin with ease, and it was very easy to control the thickness of the layer. Initially, it has a cool and wet feeling, but as it contains kaolin clay, it does dry down, though not to the point of irritation and flakiness, thanks to the hydration from Austrian peat extract.

With some clay masks, you can't even move your lips or scratch your nose without crumbs falling over you by the time it dries. Yeah, this one doesn't do that. The drying is very painless and crack-free, and I truthfully didn't feel all too much of a difference when I first applied it versus when I took it off.



The Scent: Not overpowering

The product contains 5% sulfur, which can leave a bit of a stench in the room and on the skin. Murad added eucalyptus to help ease the scent, which worked for me. However, the sulfur smell was definitely still minimally lingering underneath the herbal notes. If you have a strong aversion to sulfur, you may still not love the smell, but to me, as someone who doesn't care too much about how my skincare smells, it was fine and by no means was a reason not to use the product. The good far outweighed the (nearly not there) smell.

The Ingredients: Powered by sulfur

The Rapid Relief, Acne Sulfur Mask, is loaded with actives that help reduce breakouts, oil, and shine. Dr. Murad exclusively told us what each ingredient they selected is good for:



5% sulfur: Treats and prevents breakouts

Salicylic acid: Helps exfoliate rough and bumpy skin for a smoother texture.​

Kaolin clay: Helps remove excess oil and shine.​

Austrian peat extract: A hydration-replenishing extract ideal for acne-prone skin, helps reduce visible signs of redness and enhances the removal of impurities without over-drying skin.​

Eucalyptus oil: Imparts a more pleasant aroma and sensory experience.

Dr. Murad also says Austrian peat extract is what really sets this apart from most clay masks because its moisturizing properties prevent over-drying. "This makes it easier to apply, more comfortable to wear, and easier to remove.​ There is no tugging or pulling when removing like some clay masks and other non-clay masks can do, leading to irritated skin," he explains. Which I can attest to being true.

The Results: Mattified skin

After the first use of the mask, my oiliness was much less noticeable. Normally, despite my best efforts, I wake up with a bit of shine on my forehead that always comes back at some point during the afternoon post-morning routine. However, after night one of using the mask, the oily sheen on my skin was the least noticeable it had been in months. In fact, by the time I went to do my nighttime routine the day after, my forehead was nearly matte. (Which, like, is honestly a miracle.) I noticed the same thing after night two of using, though it wasn't anything more than the results of night one.



In addition, I noticed immediate healing of my major breakouts and a noticeable decrease in redness after both times using the mask. As you can see in the before and after photos, I did have one large pimple above my lip that, within one mask, showed signs of healing and decreased redness.



That said, after one week of using the mask twice (separated by one day), my oil is way more regulated than any other oily-skin remedy I have tried in the past. Plus, I haven't had any large breakouts in the span of my time using the product, just minor whiteheads that usually don't last a full day.



The Value: Will last a while

At $44 for 2.5 fluid ounces, it does seem like a splurge rather than a necessity, especially considering clay-based masks are fairly DIY-friendly. However, a little does go a long way with the product, and after two uses applying to both face and neck, I still had most of the tube left to go. In addition, the active ingredients do way more for me than any other mask has done, which I think warrants the semi-steep price for a simple-leaning formula. I plan to continue using this twice a week until I run out and then plan to repurchase.



