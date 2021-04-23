Reviewed: Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel Delivers Shine-Free Hydration

Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel has a creamier consistency than its name suggests, but its oil-free formula sinks in easily, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated without the shine that oilier skin types often experience. It's a higher price point than many moisturizers, but you really do get what you paid for.

When it comes to choosing products for my skincare routine, I have to admit that I probably spend the least amount of time deciding on a moisturizer. I’m always more focused on cleansers, serums, and any other products that will even out my skin tone, fade old acne scars, and treat my hyperpigmentation areas.

By the time I get to moisturizer, I just want something that’s affordable, lightweight, and won’t leave my face shining like a lightbulb. So, when I was asked to review Murad’s Nutrient Charged Water Gel, little did I know that it would actually become a skincare game-changer. Keep reading for my full review.

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel Best for: All skin types, including combination and sensitive skin. Uses: This product is a great way to keep your skin hydrated without oily shine. Price: $62 About the brand: Murad specializes in promoting healthy skincare using science-backed treatments and solutions.

About My Skin: Combination and acne-prone

I have acne-prone, combination skin that tends to be oily in my T-zone and dry on my outer cheek areas and jawline. Finding the right moisturizer can get a little tricky for me, but I tend to stick with lightweight, oil-free formulas. I also have some acne scarring along my jawline and under my chin, as well as some hyperpigmentation on my outer cheeks. Because of this, I’ve been obsessed with products that help me get a clear, even skin tone.

Murad recommends using this product after you cleanse and tone your face both day and night. So for this review, I swapped out my usual Urban Rx moisturizer for Murad’s Nutrient-Charged Water Gel. Murad touts this product as the “MVP of moisturizers” and promises that its cumulative hydration-release technology will increase retention up to five days, giving you visible results that get better with time. So I made sure to apply it at least once a day for five days, and I must say I’m now a believer.

The Feel: Smooth and creamy

The pink-toned water gel has a soft and creamy feel to it that immediately had me thinking it was about to be too heavy for my skin. I just knew it would leave me looking and feeling greasy, but I had no idea what the Murad moisturizer ultimately had in store. I hesitantly followed the instructions and applied a dime-sized amount all over my face, neck, and upper chest area, and that’s when the magic happened. After I finished spreading the fairly thick cream on my face, I noticed there was no oily shine.

However, it wasn’t like the product evaporated and left my skin feeling dry and parched like some lightweight moisturizers can do. Instead, my skin felt super hydrated, yet soft and smooth, minus any sort of residue.

The Ingredients: A three-prong approach

Vitamins: The vitamin B complex (comprising B3, B5, B6, and B9) in Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel helps reduce signs of aging and promote smooth, healthy skin. Vitamin E is also great for anti-aging, skin conditioning, and treating blemishes.

Minerals: Silicon, iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium all work to protect the skin from daily stressors and fatigue. They keep the skin firm over time while maintaining your skin tone and health.

Peptides: These ingredients (in this case: oligopeptides 1 and 2 and polypeptides 1, 9, and 11) reduce the appearance of fine lines, reinforce the skin barrier, and keep your skin hydrated. They also include antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and repair damaged skin.

The Results: A natural glow and balanced texture

As soon as I massaged Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel into my skin, it felt softer and smoother, like my skin came back to life. The water gel seems to strike the perfect balance for my combination skin. Instead of finishing dull and dry or greasy and shiny, it left me with a natural glow throughout the evening. By the next morning, when my skin is usually at its oiliest, I rubbed my nose to see if my finger would be glistening with oil like it usually does at that time, but lo and behold, it was dry.

By day five of using this product, my skin seemed to have settled into a regular state of hydration. Even as I continued my regular skincare routine throughout the week, I noticed that prior to cleansing, I didn’t see or feel the usual tightness, ashiness, or dryness on my outer cheeks, and my T-zone wasn’t shining like a lightbulb.

The Value: Pricey, but can be worth it

Listen, you get what you pay for with Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel. Priced at $62 for a 1.7-oz. jar, or around $35 per ounce, this moisturizer is a bit on the steep side compared to what I normally pay. However, if you can afford to splurge, it’s totally worth it because of the way it completely quenches your skin and makes it feel brand new. Plus, sticking to the recommended dime-size amount makes the product stretch for longer usage.

Similar Products: You've got options

Urban Skin Rx Complexion Protection Mineral Moisturizer: This vegan, cruelty-free offering from Urban Skin ($20) pulls double duty as both a moisturizer and SPF. Like Murad’s water gel, this product is lightly scented and has a lightweight finish. But at $20 for 1.7 oz., it costs around a third of the price for the same amount of product.

Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer: This Mario Badescu moisturizer ($28) is one of my favorites because it’s lightweight, oil-free, and works as a sunscreen with SPF 30. It also includes green tea extract to help with detox and anti-aging, so you definitely get lots of bang for your buck.

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen: I have a thing for moisturizers that double as sunscreen, and this accessible option from Differin ($11) does its job well. I like that it goes on light but works hard to absorb oil throughout the day, so you’re not shining underneath your makeup. It’s a great fallback option when you’re out of your main product and need to run by the drugstore for a quick fix.