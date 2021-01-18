This product is a true skin saver. It works, it's easy to use, and it feels amazing on my skin. Murad’s Intense Recovery Cream effectively eliminates dryness, redness, and irritation.

Ever since I began really taking care of my skin, I make it a point to note the specific scenarios and ingredients that elicit different (good or bad) responses from my skin. Stress is one of those scenarios, and 2020 has been a year filled with lots of it. Even though I meditate, practice self-care, and take a step back when needed, stress has wreaked havoc on my skin. “The result is stressed-out skin that’s extremely dry, irritated, red, and out of balance,” explains Dr. Howard Murad, founder of Murad Skincare.

Mixed with the cold winter temperatures, my skin has become dry, easily irritated, and out of balance. To combat this, I’ve tried a wide array of moisturizers and hydrating treatments, but to no avail. It’s been no easy feat finding a solution to heal my stressed-out skin. I almost lost all hope until I tried Murad's Intense Recovery Cream ($80). Murad explains, “We aimed to create a solution by encapsulating calm into a cream.” And, it did just that.

So, if you’re looking for a simple, velvety cream to solve your skin’s dryness, redness, and irritation, you’ll want to continue reading.

Murad Intense Recovery Cream Best for: Dry skin Uses: Hydrating, soothing, and smoothing Active ingredients: Shea butter, macadamia oil, Mirabilis jalapa plant extract, and micro-algae extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $80 About the brand: Developed in 1989, Murad Skincare was created by Dr. Howard Murad with the intention of crafting high-performing clinical skincare products.

The Feel: Thick, velvety, and soothing

If like me, you dream about thick, buttery moisturizers—you will love this one. The rich texture is a dream to apply and melts into my skin beautifully. It always leaves my skin feeling hydrated, dewy, and instantly soothed. If I had to classify it, this moisturizer would be a quintessential cold-weather moisturizer.

According to the brand, for best usage, massage the product evenly over your face, neck, and chest in the morning and at night. If you decide to use it around your eyes, make sure you gently pat it in.

I love to turn my application into a facial massage in the morning to de-puff. All you need are your hands and three minutes.

Rachel Dube

Ingredient Quality/Concentration: High-performance formula

The cream’s results are predominantly due to four ingredients within the formula: shea butter, macadamia oil, Mirabilis jalapa plant extract, and science-backed micro-algae extract. Murad says, “We used shea butter and macadamia oil to deeply moisturize and comfort severely dehydrated skin, while Mirabilis jalapa plant extract soothes irritation and visible redness in partnership with science-backed micro-algae extract, which helps calm the visible signs of stress to reduce the look of expression lines and restore radiance.” The four core ingredients work together to combat dryness, soothe redness, relieve irritation, and eliminate the out of balance feeling.

Byrdie / Rachel Dube

The Results: Hydrated skin with less redness

After about a week of using this product, I noticed a huge change in the way my skin felt. While the visual appearance wasn’t a dramatic change, the dryness and flaky texture had completely vanished. My skin is the softest it’s ever been. The irritation isn’t completely gone, but I have already seen a major decrease in redness. Arguably, this is one of my favorite launches of this entire year.

The Value: Expensive but worth it

At $80 for 1.7 fluid ounces of product, this cream is expensive. However, behind Murad’s Intense Recovery Cream is a clinically tested formula with real research behind its ingredients and effectiveness. In essence, you’re paying for a product that truly works.

Similar Products: Another option

While other brands have similar skin recovery products, none have similar ingredients like Murad’s clinically tested formula.

Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream ($80): Similar to Murad’s Recovery Cream, DeliKate promises results of soothed skin and reduction of redness. Like Murad’s, the formula was also clinically tested.