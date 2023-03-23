The H&M x Mugler Collection Is Fit For a Pop Star

There are designers, and then there are icons, and Manfred Thierry Mugler is absolutely in the latter camp. In the '80s and '90s, his namesake brand paved the way for the over-the-top sexy, out-there looks we see on the runway and red carpet today. Though he passed in 2022, Mugler's legacy lives on with the house's current creative director, Casey Cadwallader, whose signature catsuits and corsets are a go-to for every major pop star in the game.

If you’ve wanted to get your hands on some of Mugler’s most iconic designs, then listen up: H&M and Mugler have teamed-up for a highly-anticipated collection.

H&M

The Collaboration

Thierry Mugler created some of fashion's most notable and out-there pieces like a femme robot metallic bodysuit and an assless dress in 1995, as well as Kim Kardashian’s "wet" dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Cadwallader was appointed Creative Director at Mugler in 2018 and created the Mugler spiral leggings and bodysuits that have been spotted on everyone from Doja Cat to Chloë Sevigny.

H&M has a long history of collaborating with high-end designers like Simone Rocha, Commes de Garcons, and Balmain, so Mugler is in great compnay. “It is truly an honor to collaborate with H&M,” said Cadwallader in a statement. “The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.”

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M. “We were all honored to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today’s fashion landscape.”

The Collection

H&M reveals that collaboration began prior to Manfred's death in 2022, so the collection combines both old and new Mugler styles. “The silhouette of the collection is the recognizable Mugler fit of today; strong, big shoulders, a tight focus on the waist, an ode to the curves and lines of the body, a tribute to confidence,” says H&M’s team in a press release. In addition, the collection will include limited-edition archive remakes that Cadwallader chose himself as a homage to Manfred Theirry Mugler’s iconic runway pieces from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

H&M

To celebrate this collaboration of two of fashion’s superstars, Mugler and H&M will release a music video for the song “Music Sounds Better With You” performed by artists Amaarae, Shygirl, Eartheater, and Arca, who are featured in the campaign alongside OG Mugler muses, Connie Fleming and Jerry Hall.

Mugler has always been an advocate for body and age neutrality and gender fluidity, and the brand’s recent collaboration with H&M is no different. The collection, which is launching in select stores and online on May 11, will include womenswear, menswear, and accessory categories, but H&M notes that the pieces can be worn across all genders. We're still waiting on details like pricing and what exactly the collection holds, but if the campaign is any indication, it's gonna be good.

