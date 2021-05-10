34 Meaningful Mother-Daughter Tattoo Ideas

For some people, there’s nothing stronger than the mother-daughter bond. Although you may occasionally get on each other’s nerves and sometimes butt heads, there’s always an underlying layer of love. Any tattoo that you get with your mother (or daughter) will automatically be meaningful, but sometimes you want to do just a bit more to really show off that love. After all, a tattoo will last forever—just like your bond—so you want to be sure it’s perfect.
If you’re looking for inspiration for your mother-daughter ink, here are 34 ideas for permanently commemorating your connection.
Angel Tattoo
If you and your mother think of each other as angels or both have an affinity for them, go for a simple angel wing and halo tattoo. Keeping it minimal makes the image obvious without sacrificing style.
Zodiac Tattoo
Sharing an astrological sign with your mom can be something that brings the two of you closer together. Matching zodiac tattoos are a good choice to further strengthen that bond.
Face Tattoo
For the ultimate mother-daughter tattoo, get one another's likeness inked. Choose a fun and chic style that you both love, like these line art portraits, for a tat that won’t age.
Split Tattoo
Getting a phrase for your mother-daughter tattoos is a great choice if there is something that is meaningful to both of you. Pair it with a split design that is complete when it lines up for even more of an emotional tie-in.
Rose Tattoo
As a symbol of love, rose tattoos are a great choice for a mother-daughter design. To play up the natural beauty, go for simple lines and lots of negative space.
Support Tattoo
For mother-daughter bonds that are based on love and support, why not get a tattoo that recognizes that? This rainbow ink is for allyship, but you could customize it to whatever is important to you both.
Simple Heart Tattoo
Sometimes the simplest tattoos have the most impact. These two are simple little hearts—the classic symbol for love—that get the point across easily and beautifully.
Astrology Tattoo
Sometimes having different zodiac signs is the best thing for a mother-daughter pair. If it worked out for you, why not commemorate it by getting each other’s tattooed along with a symbol that connects you, like the lotus flower here?
Number Tattoo
Growing up with someone means growing to love some of the same things. If you and your mom (or you and your daughter) share an affinity for a certain number or word, that could be a good tattoo idea.
"Mother" and "Daughter" Tattoo
Sometimes it’s better to keep your tattoo design sweet and simple, like this colorful flower design. The stems spell out “mother” and “daughter,” making the meaning clear, and the vibrant hues add personality.
Handwriting Tattoo
Nothing is as personal as someone’s handwriting, especially if you’ve grown up seeing it your whole life. For a truly meaningful tattoo, opt for a phrase written in the other’s handwriting. For maximum effect, pick a phrase you often say to each other.
Tarot Tattoo
For mothers and daughters who share a love of tarot, getting a card that’s meaningful to you both is a great way to translate your love and passion. Don’t feel pressured to get the same one, though—for a personal touch, get each other’s pick.
Fingerprint Tattoo
No two fingerprints are the same, and no two mother-daughter pairs are either. Celebrate your relationship’s uniqueness and love by getting fingerprint tattoos—if they’re in the shape of a heart, even better.
Behind the Ear Tattoo
Behind the ear is a great location for mother-daughter tattoos, since it allows both people to choose when to make it visible. To add a personal touch to each piece of ink, try getting them in different colors.
Word Tattoo
Getting a word or phrase that’s meaningful to the pair of you is a good way to guarantee your tattoo will be relevant forever. Placing it somewhere you can easily see it, like the wrist, means you’ll never forget it.
Rose Hand Tattoo
As a symbol of love, roses make for a meaningful mother-daughter tattoo. For bold pairs, roses fit perfectly on the hand and can be customized in an endless number of ways to fit both of your styles.
Moon Tattoo
If you share a love of a specific symbol, like the moon, why not get it tattooed? This one has two parts each with its own look, representing two separate people. However, the two oriented next to each other brings a sense of togetherness.
Birth Stone Tattoo
Commemorate each other’s lives by getting your birth years tattooed. This pair personalized them with their birthstone colors and florals, but you can do whatever works for you—from sticking with simple numbers to adding something you both love.
Elephants Tattoo
Elephants represent many traits that make for a solid mother-daughter relationship—such as wisdom, loyalty, attachment, and love. The young animals also hold on to their mother’s tail for guidance, which could symbolize growth and support.
Double Heart Tattoo
The most known symbol for love is the heart, which can be customized in an infinite number of ways. Here, the design features two hearts—one for the mother and one for the daughter—as well as a third heart for a fun pop of contrast.
Personalized Tattoo
Having exact matching tattoos is fun, but for some mother-daughter pairs, a bit of personalization is important. Here, the tattoos are almost the exact same, but the inclusion of color and initials separate the two.
Wine Tattoo
Wine is something that a lot of people love, and if you and your mom (or you and your daughter) developed a bond over your love of the drink, it could make for a great tattoo idea. Make it even meaningful by getting your birth years inked alongside the wine.
Sun and Moon Floral Tattoo
If you and your mom (or you and your daughter) are different people but want to commemorate your love, opt for designs that differ. Anchor them as matching tattoos with a common element, like the flowers in this design.
Matching Tattoos
Exact matching tattoos can be a personal way to symbolize your mother-daughter relationship. Pick a symbol that means something to both of you so that you remember each other when you see the tattoo.
Sun and Moon Tattoo
Sometimes moms and daughters are like the sun and moon—separate people who often cross paths. Symbolize your contrasting personalities and strong love by getting the same design, but highlighting varying parts.
Initials Heart Tattoo
A heart is the traditional symbol of love, but sometimes its commonality can make it feel less personal. Customize your tattoos by adding your initials into each other’s ink.
Wrist Initial Tattoo
A fun way to commemorate being one of many siblings is to get your mother's first initial on your wrist, and vice versa. If you have the same initial, like this pair, you could get the number sibling you are tatted next to it.
Holding Hands Tattoo
Holding hands is a classic symbol of any kind of relationship, and for some people, their mother’s hand is the first they hold. If you’re still someone who reaches for your mother’s hand, that gesture makes for a beautiful and meaningful tattoo.
Heart and Roses Tattoo
Try combining two major symbols for love—hearts and roses—for a deeply meaningful tattoo. For a whimsical look, keep to simple, consistent lines and curved lines.
Shamrock Tattoo
If you and your daughter, or you and your mother, share a heritage that has a symbol (like Ireland and four-leaf clovers), that makes for a good tattoo. Keep the lines fairly thin and utilize spacing or negative space for a minimal look.
Copy and Paste Tattoo
It’s a funny joke to say that children are just a “copy and paste” of their parents, but this tattoo makes that sentiment permanent. Place them in roughly the same spot to really drive home the “copy and paste” mentality.
Customized Tattoo
Don’t feel compelled to get the exact same tattoo, or even the same style, for your mother-daughter tattoos. Instead, use the same base design but customize it however you both individually want.
Wrist Tattoo
Wrist tattoos are a perfect placement idea for mother-daughter tattoos due to their visibility—you’ll see it every day.
Star Tattoo
Solidify the fact that your mother (or daughter) is a star by getting the image inked. Adding a cluster of stars along the wrist adds a few elements without overcrowding the design.