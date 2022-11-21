These Are the Top 39 Products Byrdie Readers Bought Most This Year

It's no secret we're endlessly writing about products in the beauty, fashion, and wellness worlds. By the end of the year, we have hundreds—if not thousands—of new and exciting thoughts on various new launches or staple favorites. But have you ever wondered what your fellow Byrdie readers are actually spending their money on ? If so, you're in luck. We've rounded up the top 39 products the Byrdie community bought most in 2022. This year, you added tons of standout items to your cart, like award-winning skincare from Skinceuticals and stylish accessories from Béis. Ahead, scroll through all of the most sought-after products of the year, according to you.

Dr. Dennis Gross DrX SpectraLite FaceWare Pro 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora At-home skincare devices always pique our interest, and Dr. Dennis Gross' DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro has generated a lot of buzz. The FDA-cleared LED device targets the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes through three-minute treatments.

BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Beautystat's founder Ron Robinson is a veteran cosmetic chemist, so you know the products are top-notch. The Eye Perfector Cream combines patented 5% pure stable vitamin C and hemp oil to help boost radiance, firmness, and hydration.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum Sephora View On Sephora Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum is made with 15% vitamin C. The potent serum firms, boost radiance, and improves the signs of photoaging.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème 4.3 Sephora View On Sephora View On Olehenriksen.com OleHenriksen's Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème helps diminish dark circles and crow's feet, thanks to its incredible formula. It's formulated with a triple vitamin C complex, bioflavonoids, and orange extract.

SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum 2 oz. Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum is powered by niacinamide, tetrapeptide-30, and a marine extract blend. The potent combination targets discoloration and helps support a healthy skin barrier.

Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 4.8 View On Amazon Braun's Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Hair Removal Device allows you to achieve permanent hair reduction in four weeks. The at-home tool can be used on your upper lip, chin, underarms, legs, arms, and bikini area.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Dermstore Quench dehydrated skin with Vichy's Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid. The fast-absorbing serum hydrates, plumps, and strengthens skin, leaving you with a beautiful glow.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 5 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Walmart EltaMD's UV Clear SPF 46 is a sought-after sunscreen for a few reasons. It's sensitive skin-friendly, lightweight, and oil-free.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Laroche-posay.us Keep your skin hydrated and healthy with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. The oil-free cream is formulated with a nourishing blend of prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin.

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta If you want to add a retinol serum to your routine, try this one from Peter Thomas Roth. It's formulated with 1.5% time-released microencapsulated retinol, which gradually delivers a stream of non-irritating retinol to help improve signs of aging.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 4.9 View On Amazon View On Sephora Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is Sol de Janeiro's hero product, and it's become a tried-and-true favorite. It's made with a nourishing blend of Brazilian ingredients like cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil. When you slather this cream all over your body, you'll be left with super hydrated and soft skin.

Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Facial Exfoliation Tool 4.9 Courtesy of Stacked Skincare View On Amazon View On Stackedskincare.com StackedSkincare's Dermaplaning Razor makes at-home hair removal a breeze. The razor's blades gently remove fine hairs and exfoliate your skin.

Jones Road Miracle Balm 4.6 Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Credo Beauty Jones Road's Miracle Balm is a multi-tasking product you'll want to have in your makeup bag. Apply it to your cheeks, lips, or eyelids to add a beautiful wash of color.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation 4.6 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Celebrities and makeup artists love the Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation. Available in 40 shades, the award-winning oil-free foundation delivers buildable, medium coverage and a lit-from-within glow.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum 4.9 Grande Cosmetics View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Want thicker, longer lashes? Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLash is infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to help you achieve your lash goals in four to six weeks.

Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Estée Lauder's Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation is loaded with skincare benefits. The medium-coverage formula contains nourishing chia seed extract, soothing probiotic technology, and hydrating ion-charged water.

Glossier Boy Brow 4.7 Courtesy of Glossier View On Amazon View On Glossier.com Inspired by hair pomade, Glossier's Boy Brow gives brows a soft, flexible hold. It comes in four tinted shades (blonde, brown, black, and auburn) and a clear version.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Why do people love the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer so much? Well, it effortlessly brightens and corrects for up to 16 hours. The medium-to-buildable coverage formula also provides a natural, radiant finish.

Velour Lashes Effortless No Trim Natural Lash Collection Short & Sweet 4.8 View On Amazon View On Sephora Velour Lashes' Natural Lash Collection will enhance your lashes. There are six styles to choose from—ranging from natural length with clustered volume to medium length with full volume.

Fenty Beauty Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Fenty Beauty's Full-Bodied Foundation Brush will ensure your foundation looks flawless. The paw shape brush is made with more than 140,000 ultra-fine synthetic bristles, allowing you to achieve seamless blending.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse 4.3 Courtesy of Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Achieve a sunkissed glow with St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse. The water-foam formula develops into a natural-looking, streak-free tan within four to eight hours.

Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Living Proof's Restore Perfecting Spray is one of the best conditioning detanglers. It helps smooth and strengthen dry, damaged hair during the detangling process. Plus, it provides heat protection.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 4.9 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Looking to repair your damaged hair? Olaplex's Hair Perfector No. 3 can help. The weekly treatment works to relink hair bonds that are broken due to chemical services, heat, and styling.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk 4.8 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Macy's When you need to refresh your hair, reach for Klorane's Dry Shampoo. The oat milk-infused removes oil and dirt in minutes, leaving your hair clean and full of volume.

Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Quill.com Diffusers are a curly hair essential. This one from Bed Head is made with Tourmaline Ceramic Technology, which helps tame frizz and boost shine.

Seed DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic Seed View On Seed.com Seed's Daily Synbiotic is a 2-in-1 probiotic and prebiotic capsule. Its made with 24 clinically studied probiotic strains and a polyphenol-based prebiotic, which help support your overall health.

Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Ritual.com Ritual's Daily Shake is made with plant-based protein. Sipping on this shake will help you form lean muscle and support muscle recovery.

NordicTrack FS14i FreeStride Trainer Courtesy of NordicTrack View On Amazon View On Nordictrack.com NordicTrack's FS14i is a worthwhile investment. The machine can be used in three ways—as a stepper, elliptical, or treadmill. The 14-inch Smart HD Touchscreen also allows you to enjoy on-demand studio workouts and real-time workout tracking.

Schwinn Compact Elliptical Machine 5 View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Schwinnfitness.com If you're in the market for a new elliptical, snag this one from Schwinn. It's a sought-after machine due to its premium quality, fluid motion, and innovative features.

BÉIS The Work Tote Revolve View On Beistravel.com With 2022 marking the official return to office spaces, it's no surprise finding a work bag was top of mind for many of us. Béis' Work Tote is so thoughtfully designed—it's laptop-friendly, comes with a water bottle pocket, and can be worn as a crossbody or tote.

Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote Kate Spade View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Katespade.com When we're looking for handbags, Kate Spade is always a go-to. The Essential Large Work Tote fits all of your daily must-haves—including your phone, a large continental wallet, an iPad, a4 binder, and a 15" laptop.

Saint Laurent Lou Quilted Leather Camera Bag 4.4 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales 'Tis the season for treating yourself. Yves Saint Laurent's Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag is the perfect investment accessory. This crossbody is inspired by vintage camera bags and features matelassé chevrons, logo-monogram hardware, and a chic tassel.

Cuyana Classic Leather Zipper Tote 4.6 Cuyana View On Cuyana.com The Leather Zipper Tote is one of Cuyana's most beloved designs. It's available in four colors and can be customized with monogramming.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Elevate your loungewear wardrobe with this plush bathrobe from Parachute. It's made with 100% Turkish cotton, which means it's super soft and cozy.

Cyber Monday Steal Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Courtesy of Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola Wearing Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe will make you feel like you're at the spa. It's made with 100% Turkish cotton, so it's extra comfortable.

Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set Courtesy of Lunya View On Lunya.co Lunya's Washable Silk Set is the brand's best-seller. The tank and pull-on shorts are made with thermoregulating material, helping you maintain a comfortable body temperature all night.