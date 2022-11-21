These Are the Top 39 Products Byrdie Readers Bought Most This Year

It's no secret we're endlessly writing about products in the beauty, fashion, and wellness worlds. By the end of the year, we have hundreds—if not thousands—of new and exciting thoughts on various new launches or staple favorites. But have you ever wondered what your fellow Byrdie readers are actually spending their money on ? If so, you're in luck. We've rounded up the top 39 products the Byrdie community bought most in 2022. This year, you added tons of standout items to your cart, like award-winning skincare from Skinceuticals and stylish accessories from Béis. Ahead, scroll through all of the most sought-after products of the year, according to you.
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic
SkinCeuticals's C E Ferulic is one of the most beloved vitamin C serums (our writer couldn't stop raving about it). As the name suggests, this formula contains ferulic acid and vitamins C and E. The lightweight serum protects against environmental damage caused by free radicals, evens skin tone, and improves the appearance of fine lines.
Dr. Dennis Gross DrX SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
At-home skincare devices always pique our interest, and Dr. Dennis Gross' DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro has generated a lot of buzz. The FDA-cleared LED device targets the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes through three-minute treatments.
BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector
Beautystat's founder Ron Robinson is a veteran cosmetic chemist, so you know the products are top-notch. The Eye Perfector Cream combines patented 5% pure stable vitamin C and hemp oil to help boost radiance, firmness, and hydration.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum is made with 15% vitamin C. The potent serum firms, boost radiance, and improves the signs of photoaging.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème
OleHenriksen's Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème helps diminish dark circles and crow's feet, thanks to its incredible formula. It's formulated with a triple vitamin C complex, bioflavonoids, and orange extract.
SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum 2 oz.
SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum is powered by niacinamide, tetrapeptide-30, and a marine extract blend. The potent combination targets discoloration and helps support a healthy skin barrier.
Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5
Braun's Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Hair Removal Device allows you to achieve permanent hair reduction in four weeks. The at-home tool can be used on your upper lip, chin, underarms, legs, arms, and bikini area.
Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Quench dehydrated skin with Vichy's Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid. The fast-absorbing serum hydrates, plumps, and strengthens skin, leaving you with a beautiful glow.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD's UV Clear SPF 46 is a sought-after sunscreen for a few reasons. It's sensitive skin-friendly, lightweight, and oil-free.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Keep your skin hydrated and healthy with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. The oil-free cream is formulated with a nourishing blend of prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin.
TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin's best-selling vitamin C serum will help boost radiance and hydration. In addition to vitamin C, it's enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum
If you want to add a retinol serum to your routine, try this one from Peter Thomas Roth. It's formulated with 1.5% time-released microencapsulated retinol, which gradually delivers a stream of non-irritating retinol to help improve signs of aging.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is Sol de Janeiro's hero product, and it's become a tried-and-true favorite. It's made with a nourishing blend of Brazilian ingredients like cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil. When you slather this cream all over your body, you'll be left with super hydrated and soft skin.
Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Facial Exfoliation Tool
StackedSkincare's Dermaplaning Razor makes at-home hair removal a breeze. The razor's blades gently remove fine hairs and exfoliate your skin.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
Jones Road's Miracle Balm is a multi-tasking product you'll want to have in your makeup bag. Apply it to your cheeks, lips, or eyelids to add a beautiful wash of color.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Celebrities and makeup artists love the Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation. Available in 40 shades, the award-winning oil-free foundation delivers buildable, medium coverage and a lit-from-within glow.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Want thicker, longer lashes? Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLash is infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to help you achieve your lash goals in four to six weeks.
Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45
Estée Lauder's Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation is loaded with skincare benefits. The medium-coverage formula contains nourishing chia seed extract, soothing probiotic technology, and hydrating ion-charged water.
Glossier Boy Brow
Inspired by hair pomade, Glossier's Boy Brow gives brows a soft, flexible hold. It comes in four tinted shades (blonde, brown, black, and auburn) and a clear version.
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Why do people love the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer so much? Well, it effortlessly brightens and corrects for up to 16 hours. The medium-to-buildable coverage formula also provides a natural, radiant finish.
Velour Lashes Effortless No Trim Natural Lash Collection Short & Sweet
Velour Lashes' Natural Lash Collection will enhance your lashes. There are six styles to choose from—ranging from natural length with clustered volume to medium length with full volume.
Fenty Beauty Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110
Fenty Beauty's Full-Bodied Foundation Brush will ensure your foundation looks flawless. The paw shape brush is made with more than 140,000 ultra-fine synthetic bristles, allowing you to achieve seamless blending.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
Achieve a sunkissed glow with St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse. The water-foam formula develops into a natural-looking, streak-free tan within four to eight hours.
Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray
Living Proof's Restore Perfecting Spray is one of the best conditioning detanglers. It helps smooth and strengthen dry, damaged hair during the detangling process. Plus, it provides heat protection.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Looking to repair your damaged hair? Olaplex's Hair Perfector No. 3 can help. The weekly treatment works to relink hair bonds that are broken due to chemical services, heat, and styling.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
When you need to refresh your hair, reach for Klorane's Dry Shampoo. The oat milk-infused removes oil and dirt in minutes, leaving your hair clean and full of volume.
Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer
Diffusers are a curly hair essential. This one from Bed Head is made with Tourmaline Ceramic Technology, which helps tame frizz and boost shine.
Seed DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic
Seed's Daily Synbiotic is a 2-in-1 probiotic and prebiotic capsule. Its made with 24 clinically studied probiotic strains and a polyphenol-based prebiotic, which help support your overall health.
Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+
Ritual's Daily Shake is made with plant-based protein. Sipping on this shake will help you form lean muscle and support muscle recovery.
NordicTrack FS14i FreeStride Trainer
NordicTrack's FS14i is a worthwhile investment. The machine can be used in three ways—as a stepper, elliptical, or treadmill. The 14-inch Smart HD Touchscreen also allows you to enjoy on-demand studio workouts and real-time workout tracking.
Schwinn Compact Elliptical Machine
If you're in the market for a new elliptical, snag this one from Schwinn. It's a sought-after machine due to its premium quality, fluid motion, and innovative features.
BÉIS The Work Tote
With 2022 marking the official return to office spaces, it's no surprise finding a work bag was top of mind for many of us. Béis' Work Tote is so thoughtfully designed—it's laptop-friendly, comes with a water bottle pocket, and can be worn as a crossbody or tote.
Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote
When we're looking for handbags, Kate Spade is always a go-to. The Essential Large Work Tote fits all of your daily must-haves—including your phone, a large continental wallet, an iPad, a4 binder, and a 15" laptop.
Saint Laurent Lou Quilted Leather Camera Bag
'Tis the season for treating yourself. Yves Saint Laurent's Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag is the perfect investment accessory. This crossbody is inspired by vintage camera bags and features matelassé chevrons, logo-monogram hardware, and a chic tassel.
Cuyana Classic Leather Zipper Tote
The Leather Zipper Tote is one of Cuyana's most beloved designs. It's available in four colors and can be customized with monogramming.
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Elevate your loungewear wardrobe with this plush bathrobe from Parachute. It's made with 100% Turkish cotton, which means it's super soft and cozy.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Wearing Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe will make you feel like you're at the spa. It's made with 100% Turkish cotton, so it's extra comfortable.
Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set
Lunya's Washable Silk Set is the brand's best-seller. The tank and pull-on shorts are made with thermoregulating material, helping you maintain a comfortable body temperature all night.
Everlane The Way-High Jean
Everlane's Way High Jeans accentuate your waist and legs. They're made with premium organic cotton that has a bit of stretch, so you'll be comfy and stylish all day long.