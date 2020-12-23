These Were the Most Interesting Drugstore Beauty Launches of 2020

From spending hours uncovering the latest beauty trends to learning all about the buzziest ingredients in our skincare, haircare, and makeup, we here at Byrdie make it our job to put innovative finds on your radar.

While many of the products that come across our beauty counter dwell in the luxury space of beauty, restocking our high-end favorites can be a bit pricey. This is exactly why we rejoice whenever we find an affordable beauty item that actually works, and so we want to spread the love.

Ahead, we are recapping some of the most interesting beauty products that came out of this year and are readily shoppable at your local drugstore. From a blue light-protecting sunscreen to an ultra-lush body lotion, see what reasonably priced goodies caught our attention in 2020.

Skin Camp Magic Eyes Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask $5

When Hailey Beiber revealed the heart-shaped eye patches she uses to maintain her under-eye beauty, we instantly did our research. We were genuinely surprised to learn that Skin Camp's hydrating and anti-inflammatory eye mask ($5) was available at Target.

With the ability to soothe and de-puff thanks to its caffeine and hyaluronic acid formula, it was exactly what our 2020 beauty routines needed.

Melē Sheer Moisturizer - SPF 30 $19

With WFH offices causing us to spend more time in front of our laptops and mobile devices, the emergence of Melē’s sheer moisturizer ($19) intrigued us. Designed especially for melanated skin, the sheer hydrating moisturizer features SPF 30 to protect your face and body from UV rays, as well as the harmful blue light radiating from our computer screens.

Emerge Back To Life Deep Conditioning & Revive Hair Mask $7

As we head into the harsh winter months, the worry of dry hair no longer has to consume our minds. With the ability to shop at local drug stores, Emerge's 3-minute deep conditioning hair mask ($7) has all the ingredients to keep your hair frizz-free and filled with moisture. Notable ingredients include organic shea butter and almond milk, that re-energizes natural curls and coils.

Afro Sheen Slick Back Cream Styler $16

This year, many of us became our own full-time hairdressers. In hopes of making our protective hairstyles more sleek and stylish, Afro Sheen debuted an anti-flaking cream styler ($16) that prevents product-buildup when taming flyaways for hairstyles, including buns, ponytails, top knots, afro puffs, and the list goes on.

Mademoiselle Provence Lavender & Angelica Body Lotion $15

Mademoiselle Provence has created a nourishing body lotion ($15) that seemingly transports you to France with every use. While many luxury skincare brands can cost hundreds of dollars, this soothing lotion delivers high-quality results at an affordable price. We personally love that it contains natural extracts of fresh lavender and angelica, known for their soothing and relaxing properties.

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Pen $20

We’ll be the first to admit that our tea and coffee consummation has been off the charts since the beginning of the year. While the warm beverages kept us feeling cozy on the inside, the teeth staining drinks have wreaked havoc on our pearly whites. Thankfully, Spotlight created an easy-to-use whitening pen ($20) that contains hydrogen carbonate calcium, an active ingredient clinically proven to dissolve stains and leave you with a whiter smile. Created by dentists, the gel formula vows long-lasting results.

Defy & Inspire Vitamin Infused Nail Polish $3

Available exclusively at Target, Defy & Inspire has reimagined the way we achieve stylish and colorful nails. The vibrant vitamin-infused nail polish ($3) is just what we need to get excited about our at-home manicures without the worry of unwanted chemicals.

Find Your Happy Place Moisturizing Hand Cream $4

With our increased need to sanitize our hands, dry skin is inevitable. Luckily, we don’t have to spend a ton on a solution. Just in time for the holidays, Find Your Happy Place launched a festive-smelling, hydrating hand lotion ($4) to keep your skin soft and smooth. With a nourishing formula featuring a blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, moisturized digits are easily achievable.

Caress Charcoal & Pink Lotus Body Wash $4

The need to luxuriate has never been more necessary. Nevertheless, with pandemic health scares crossing the nation, booking a spa appointment is practically impossible. Releasing a new collection of charcoal and pink lotus beauty products earlier this year, Caress put the feel of a spa-level treatment in a bottle with their nourishing body wash ($4).

Dr. PawPaw Multi-Purpose Balm $5

Finding a lip balm that banishes chapped lips can easily be found on beauty shelves. However, getting your hands on a product that protects and hydrates other areas of dry skin—including lips, dry cuticles, rough elbows, and cracked heels—is hard to come by. Dr. PawPaw’s multi-purpose balm ($5) is destined to be your affordable go-to for all-over moisture.

No7 Vitamin C Glow Toner $25

The joy of achieving radiant skin is priceless. However, with the release of No7’s Vitamin C Infused Glow Toner ($25) the need to spend top dollar for noticeably glowing skin is no longer necessary. Additionally infused with willow bark extract and aloe, the water-based exfoliating formula helps brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of pores in two weeks.