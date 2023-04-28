13 Expensive Perfumes That Are Actually Worth It, According to Beauty Editors

05 of 13

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $325.00 Shop

Rud’s favorite thing about this scent is its uniqueness. “You really can’t pigeon-hole it into one fragrance family,” she says, “I think that’s why it appeals to so many different people; I first smelled it on a friend who tends to like way heavier perfumes than I do, but was drawn to it just as much as she is.” Freelance beauty editor Lisa Desantis agrees: “It's a scent that people try so hard to find dupes of, and although sometimes I understand wanting a bargain, I don't think any of the replicas can strike the delicate balance of sweet, floral and airiness like the original.” If you're looking for people to stop you on the street and ask what fragrance you are wearing, this is an ideal choice.

Size: 2.4 oz. | Type: Eau de Parfum | Notes: Jasmine, Saffron, Cedarwood, Ambergris

