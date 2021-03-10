These Are The 20 Most Comfortable Heels On The Market Right Now

Confession time: I’m not really what most would consider a "heels person." I thought I was, once. But upon my arrival in Brooklyn nearly four years ago, I quickly realized that on the day-to-day, I am absolutely not. That said, in an attempt to not completely admit defeat, I’ve spent countless hours scouring the internet for the most comfortable heels to change my mind.

Luckily, there’s no reason to forego style for comfort, as there are plenty of cult brands going above and beyond to offer the best of both worlds in one well-made shoe. We’re talking memory foam foot beddings and strategically-made silhouettes that distribute your weight away from common pain-points. It also doesn’t hurt (no pun intended) that they come in aesthetically-pleasing designs that align with the latest trends. Ahead, I’m sharing the most practical heels on the market, all of which have been cherry-picked for their comfort-to-style ratio.

Schutz Maryana Pointed Toe Boots $238 Shop

This best-selling style has a sleek silhouette and manageable three-inch heel that’s designed to go from desk-to-dinner with ease. Not to mention, they’re available in a slew of colorways and materials.

Larroude Valerie Sandal $295 Shop

All of the heels in seasoned fashion director Marina Larroude’s eponymous line are fitted with a memory foam insole for maximum comfort. The fact that each trend-driven design is created using customer data is a bonus.

Good American Standout Square Toe Heels $169 Shop

From the square-shaped toe to its strappy upper vamp, these sandals from Good American’s debut footwear collection offer just enough support for all-day wear.

AM:PM London Core Sandals $163 Shop

Thanks to the U.K-based brand AM:PM, your search for that perfect nude sandal is over. With its barely-there silhouette available in a range of colors, you’re bound to find a shade that works for you.

Nicholas Kirkwood Monstera Mesh Pumps $448 Shop

Leave it to the heritage footwear brand to design a shoe that’s as aesthetically-pleasing as it is comfortable. The flared stiletto heel is a playful touch.

Everlane The Day Heel $58 Shop

For those wanting a pair of everyday heels for exploring the city, Everlane’s stacked pumps are equal parts chic and practical. Plus, they’re detailed with an elasticated back for a flexible fit.

Camper Lab Juanita Heels $168 Shop

If heels aren’t normally your thing, these pointed-toe pumps are likely to make you change your mind. Trendy, comfortable, yet easy on the wallet, they look just as good with jeans as they do a tulle dress.

Vince Camuto Pepenna Platform Sandals $129 Shop

Every well-dressed woman needs a pair of platforms in their arsenal for nights when stilettos aren’t an option. With its square-toe and cushioned insole, Vince Camuto’s stilted Pepenna sandals are a comfortable option.

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump $395 Shop

With a cult following that includes Lady Gaga and Megan Markle, Sarah Flint’s pumps are absolutely worth the hype. Between the extra-padded footbed and spacious toe box that prevents crowding, it makes sense why they’re so highly coveted.

By Far Tiffany Dalmatian Pony Hair Pumps $525 Shop

Aside from the Dalmatian design, one of the standout features of By Far’s pumps are the adjustable ankle straps. Not only do they secure your feet to prevent slipping, but they’re also a subtle detail that you can dress up or down.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals $398 Shop

It’s worth keeping a pair of barely-there sandals on hand for a leg-lengthening effect. According to the reviews, the foot-hugging design of Stuart Weitzman’s core ‘Nudist’ style is a fan favorite—making it poised to be your new go-to pair.

Aerosols Bette Heels $40 Shop

To say that Aerosols mastered the art of comfortable footwear would be an understatement. In the spirit of practicality, the brand’s pumps and wedges are outfitted with "heel rest" technology that’s meant to distribute weight away from the balls of your feet for maximum comfort.

LaBucq Kitty Loafers $420 Shop

After this extended period, at home, these loafers are a great place to start for those who are training themselves to wear heels again. Throwing them on with thick socks will help wear in the well-crafted leather.

Nodaleto Bulla Jones Satin Platform Pumps $454 Shop

The bold yet clean silhouette may seem over-the-top for some, but they’re worth the fashion risk. The key to pulling them off is keeping the rest of the look pared-back, allowing the playful design to do all the heavy lifting.

Tod’s Slide Pumps $725 Shop

When it comes to investing serious money in a pair of heels, it’s best to pick a style that you know will work hard in your everyday rotation. The blocked heel of Tod’s luxe slide pumps makes them an easy choice.

Amina Muaddi George Suede Pumps $745 Shop

As far as the viral shoe designer’s collections are concerned, this pointed-toe suede pair falls on the understated side. However, the distinct fluted heel and v-cut vamp ensure ample stability and support.

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Pump $180 Shop

Sometimes all you want is a pair of sleek leather heels that you can rely on time and time again. In that case, Cole Haan’s hardware-trimmed pumps fitted with contoured cushion insoles make for a solid choice.

Margaux The Uptown Sandal $278 Shop

When it comes to comfort, Margaux has thought of it all. From plush foam padding to the strategically-placed straps that prevent pinching or rubbing, the details featured on their three-inch sandals are absolutely intentional.

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta Boogie Platform $450 Shop

A different type of heel, Ugg’s platform clog was designed in collaboration with indie brand Eckhaus Latta. It's a surprisingly supportive style.

Naturalizer Field Sandals $35 Shop

There’s something to be said about a pair of heels that are equal parts comfortable and stylish. Naturalizer’s open-toe Field design fits the bill. The brand’s N5 comfort technology, paired with a super-soft lining, will make you feel like you’re walking on air.