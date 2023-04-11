So, to find the most comfortable bras, we conducted extensive research on dozens of the most popular and highly rated options out there. Then, we gathered a group of testers with various body types and bust sizes to take home the bras and test them out for three weeks. Each bra was evaluated based on fit, support, comfort, adjustability, and quality and given a score in each category. Those that scored the highest appear on this list.

“There’s so much out there now in the bra realm that you can really find what works for you,” says Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book 1st & 2nd edition. “Due to advancements in materials, technology, and bra construction, even larger busted women are finding comfort in seamless wire-free styles.

You know that satisfying feeling of taking your bra off at the end of the day? It’s incredibly freeing—but that sensation of relief probably means that your bra wasn’t all that comfortable to begin with. For years, bras have been notoriously uncomfortable and difficult to properly fit your unique shape. But thankfully, the intimates industry has come a long way in terms of size, inclusivity, and design, meaning that we now have plenty more options to choose from.

Best Overall Cuup The Scoop Bra Cuup View On Shopcuup.com What We Like Thin, smooth material

Supportive straps

Underwire doesn’t dig into the skin

Supportive design and aesthetically pleasing

Looks pretty seamless underneath clothing What We Don't Like Nipple shape can show through thin fabric Comfortable, supportive bras are often deemed “grandma bras” due to their dowdy designs, but this one is simple and chic while getting the job done. It comes in an extensive size range and a ton of fun and neutral colors, and we love its sleek look. It’s an underwire bra with no padding, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk to an already full bust, but don’t let that fool you—it still provides excellent support for small, medium, and large breasts. The cups support bottom-heavy breasts nicely, and we love that the coverage is somewhere between full and demi. The thin, smoothing fabric lays against the skin seamlessly, and while you can see a bit of nipple protrusion through it, this isn’t super noticeable underneath most clothing. The underwire is light and doesn’t dig into the skin, and the straps are slightly wider at the front than most bras, making them really supportive. And while this might sound like a minor detail, the fact that the bra doesn’t have a tag (the details are printed on) seriously adds to the level of comfort. Overall, this is a more structured garment than most options you might picture when you hear the term “comfortable bra,” but it manages to be way more comfortable than most bras with similar designs. The pretty and supportive design makes it an ideal option for a wide range of occasions—think work, a night out, or a special event—which really adds to the value. Plus, despite featuring a thin material, it washes well and totally maintains its shape as you wear it. Price at time of publish: $75 Size Range: 30A-44H | Material: 83.5% polyamide, 16.5% elastane | Color Options: 12

Best Size Range Skims Fits Everybody T-shirt Bra Skims View On Skims.com What We Like Offers great support

Nice level of padding

Smooth, comfortable material

Band is wide, smooth, and supportive

Looks nice underneath clothing What We Don't Like Size chart on the site isn’t the most accurate

Underwire isn’t the most comfortable There’s always room for more size inclusivity in the fashion industry, but we love that this super popular bra from Skims does come in a wide range of sizes—and diverse neutral shades. Just like the name suggests, it’s a classic T-shirt bra, making it versatile but ideal for everyday wear. The fabric is smooth and comfortable, it has adjustable straps, and the band is wide for smoothing and support. The cups are padded but not overly so, and their rounded shape offers excellent support and demi coverage. The design is simple, meaning there’s no uncomfortable lace, unnecessary wires, or pesky tags. We found it to be pleasant to wear all day, and it looks seamless under clothing. After our test, our overall consensus is that this is a fantastic comfortable bra—if you get the right size. It seems that the side guide on the brand’s website isn’t all that accurate for those with larger chests, and the bands run a bit snug. If you’re in between sizes, we recommend opting for the bra with the larger band size to prevent the fabric and underwire from digging into your skin. If you’re concerned about finding the right size, it’s a good idea to go into a store that sells this bra to get properly fitted. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: 30A-46H | Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Color Options: 9

Best for Small Busts Pepper Classic All You Bra Pepper View On Wearpepper.com What We Like Specifically designed for small chests

Cups don’t gap

Thin straps are supportive

Comfortable underwire

Ideal amount of padding What We Don't Like Edges of mesh material can be seen through tight clothing If you have a small chest, then you know that finding padded bras to give you some shape can be challenging because you’ll often experience gaping between your breast and the cup. Because Pepper thoughtfully designs bras specifically for small boobs, it’s no surprise that the problem was completely eliminated with this bra. It features soft fabric, a wide band for support, adjustable straps, flexible underwire, and lightly padded cups. The fact that the straps are seamlessly connected to the cups rather than being sewn vertically into them makes them extremely functional and supportive and makes the overall design more ergonomic. The bra features a plunging neckline which makes it easy to wear with a wide range of clothing, but the cups manage to mold to the breasts perfectly to offer ideal coverage and support. We experienced absolutely no gaping with this bra, and it was comfortable to wear all day long. If you’ve been looking for a comfortable bra to shape and support your small chest, we absolutely recommend checking this one out. Price at time of publish: $55 Size Range: 32AA-40B | Material: 75% polyamide, 25% elastane | Color Options: 6

Best Full-Coverage Soma Intimates Perfect Coverage Bra Soma View On Soma.com What We Like Provides excellent frontal coverage for a large chest

Looks seamless under clothing

Comfortable underwire

Thick band is supportive

Lightly lined for ideal nipple coverage

Buttery soft material Adjustable straps stop at the top of the shoulders

Size range could be more extensive Not only do we think this is the best full-coverage comfortable bra, but we also think this is the best bra for large busts. We would like the size range to be more extensive, but if you can find your size in this bra, we think you’ll love it. The material is buttery soft, the band is wide and supportive, the cups have the perfect level of padding for support without adding bulk, and the underwire is bound by the fabric well to ensure it doesn’t dig in. The best thing about this bra is the level of coverage it provides. It’s full coverage and quite supportive, but it still creates a little bit of cleavage and a really flattering neckline that lays nicely underneath clothing. Our testers with large breasts didn’t experience any spilling out over the top—it kept everything in place without feeling restrictive. While the straps are only adjustable to the top of the shoulders, they do seem to have enough adjustability. We also like that although they’re standard, thin straps, they feel completely supportive in combination with the rest of the bra design. Whether you have a large chest and you’re looking for a supportive and comfortable bra, or you simply prefer full coverage, we think this would work out nicely for a wide range of people. Price at time of publish: $49 Size Range: 32B-42DDD | Material: 81% nylon, 19% spandex | Color Options: 10

Best Seamless Thirdlove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com What We Like Provides great coverage

Invisible underneath clothing

Thick band and straps offer smoothing and support

Silky, smooth material What We Don't Like Thin material doesn’t have great nipple coverage

Underwire is a bit uncomfortable The truth is, most bras are visible under clothing. This is often because they have somewhat bulky designs that contribute to supporting the bust, but if you’re not in need of a ton of support and you want a seamless look, this is a great option. The unlined cups act more like pockets for the breasts than actual supportive cups, but they lay seamlessly on the skin, and the wide straps and underwire provide a bit of lifting. Note that if you want sufficient nipple coverage, the thin material of this bra won’t provide that, but because the material is thin, it’s essentially invisible under clothing. The bra provides pretty full coverage—one of our testers with large breasts shared that it almost completely covered her cleavage. This level of coverage helps to prevent spillage and makes for a uniform look. The one thing we’re torn on with this bra is how comfortable the underwire is. While some people found it to be flexible and comfortable, others with smaller busts and more bony chests did find that it dug in and created some redness. But if you’re not sensitive to underwire bras and you’re looking for something seamless, we still think this is an excellent one to check out. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: 32A-44H | Material: 76% nylon, 24% spandex | Color Options: 3

Best Wireless True & Co. Soft Form V Neck Adjustable Strap Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Like Great coverage

Offers excellent support

Wide band provides smoothing and support

Lightly padded, removable cups What We Don't Like Sizing isn’t ideal

Have to pull the bra over your head to put it on Think of this bra as a hybrid of a sports bra and a T-shirt bra. It has no clasps or underwire, meaning it won’t dig or feel restrictive, but it features pockets for the breasts with light, removable padding. The wide band provides support and excellent smoothing and coverage for the sides and back, and the adjustable straps allow you to customize your fit. The sizing isn’t ideal in the sense that it’s fairly limited and doesn’t go by band and cup size, but we did find the size guide on the brand’s website to be accurate. Despite not having an underwire, this bra is really supportive—even for those with large busts. It has a high, rounded V-neck design that covers a lot of the cleavage, and the fabric is thick enough, even without the pads, to provide sufficient nipple coverage. If you’ve been looking for a comfortable, wireless bra that still offers shaping and support, this one is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $49 Size Range: XS-3X | Material: 92% nylon, 8% elastane | Color Options: 5

Best Front Closure Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What We Like Provides great full-coverage

Wide band provides support and coverage

Front closure is convenient and means the back is totally smooth

Light padding provides shape and nipple coverage What We Don't Like Limited size range

Straps are not adjustable We’re deeming this the best front closure bra for several reasons. First, being able to clasp your bra in the front is both convenient and helpful for people with limited mobility. But not only that—because there are no hook and eye closures in the back, it allows the thick, soft band to lay flat across your back and provide smoothing. The cups are lightly padded, so they don’t add much excess bulk, but they do work to shape the breasts and provide total nipple coverage. The bra features underwire for support, and while underwire isn’t inherently the most comfortable, we still found this bra pleasant to wear all day long. While the thick straps provide great support, they aren’t adjustable, which isn’t ideal. However, non of us had issues with the straps being too tight and digging in or too loose and slipping down, so perhaps the brand has mastered the appropriate strap length for each bra size. All-in-all, we think this is a great front closure, full-coverage bra with sufficient support. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: 32A-40DD | Material: Nylon, elastane | Color Options: 8

Best With Removable Pads Aerie Smoothez Unlined Bra American Eagle View On Ae.com What We Like Removable pads provide nipple coverage

Seamless design

Provides sufficient support and coverage

Seamless under clothing What We Don't Like Not great nipple coverage when pads are removed Having the option to remove pads from a bra makes it more versatile. If you want more shape and structure, pads provide that. But if you want to prevent excess bulk and go for a more natural shape, removing them is a great way to achieve this. The pads are lightweight and provide great support and nipple coverage. When you remove them, the fabric is thin and comfortable, but beware that it doesn’t provide much nipple coverage at all. We love the seamless design of this bra because the lack of seams makes it comfortable and easy to layer under all different styles of clothing. The bra has an underwire that helps to lift and shape the breasts, but we love that the underwire is encased in the fabric to ensure it doesn’t dig into the skin. If you’re looking for a supportive and comfortable bra that you can adjust based on your preferences, this is a solid choice. Not to mention, it’s one of the more affordable picks on our list. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: 32A-40D | Material: 70% nylon, 30% elastane | Color Options: 5