Morphe Is Releasing a Tinted Moisturizer That Doubles as Skincare—And We Tried It First

With summer (and the outside world at large) making its official return, you can’t blame us for wanting to minimize our beauty routines—and heavy, full-coverage foundations are the first thing to go. Instead, we'll be using multi-tasking sunscreen formulas that help us safely indulge in sunny vacations and staycations all season long.

Searching for products that boast more than one purpose—while keeping our skin glowing—we celebrated the opportunity to try Morphe’s new Glowstunner Tinted Moisturizer, set to launch on July 8. Ahead, learn more about Morphe's new skincare-makeup hybrid, and read our honest review.

Morphe Glowstunner Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 Use for: Lightweight, glowy coverage with sun protection. Price: $18 Product Claims: Free of oils, fragrance, and parabens. Reef safe and non-comedogenic. Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid, Allantoin, Vitamin E, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid Other Morphe Products You’ll Love: Filter Effect Foundation ($20), 350 Nature Glow Artistry Palette ($25)

The Inspiration

To learn more about the new launch, we chatted with Morphe Brand Ambassador and YouTube sensation Lauren Giraldo, who admits she’s a huge fan of skin tints in the summer. "I feel like foundations can be too heavy and sometimes end up sweating off," she tells us. "There is no other option for me in the summer. Honestly, it's my favorite go-to."

Morphe

The Glowstunner Tinted Moisturizer is infused with SPF 30, so it's the ultimate multitasker to help give your skin an all-over glow and protection. "I feel like it's easy to forget [sun protection] when you're doing your makeup, and honestly, sometimes it’s a hassle," Giraldo admits.

Available in 15 sheer tints, the inclusive range of light, tan, rich, and deep tones features a buildable finish that easily blends into the skin and matches multiple undertones.

The Formula

Morphe's tinted moisturizer is packed with clean, skin-nourishing ingredients including lactic acid to deliver brighter-looking skin, allantoin to soothe inflammation, and hyaluronic acid to provide powerful hydration.

Morphe

The formula is meant to double as skincare, so not only does it leave your skin looking radiant and hydrated when you apply, but the ingredients continue to boost your complexion after you take it off. "It's awesome knowing it will benefit me even after I wash it off," Giraldo adds.

How to Apply

Giraldo says that she personally loves to apply the product with her M6 Pro Flat Buffer Brush ($15) for more coverage. "I prefer to use a brush with cream products like this," she explains.

The brand also suggests applying the product using the Complexion Blending Beauty Sponge ($8), or your fingertips. Giraldo agrees: "You can apply this with your hands if you don’t have a beauty sponge or brush because the formula is wonderful and very forgiving."

The Reviews

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Courtesy of AE Photos

As summer temperatures rise, I'm prioritizing SPF and simplifying my makeup routine (hello, multipurpose products). Morphe’s new Glowstunner Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 is just what I was looking for to spend less time in front of the mirror and more time soaking up the sun.

What I like most about the hydrating formula is that it offers very light coverage and feels like liquid silk when I use my fingertips to apply it. I love how easily it seeps into my skin, which allows me to maintain my natural shine while elevating my summer glow. Perfection!

Olivia Hancock, Associate Editor

Olivia Hancock

Tinted moisturizers are my complexion product of choice year-round. I love the natural finish they deliver. For the Morphe Glowstunner Hydrated Tinted Moisturizer, I applied shade 9 using a sponge. This product lives up to its claim of being sheer as it did provide very light coverage—my freckles and the redness on my forehead from a recent pimple prominently peeked through.

The main thing I love about this product, however, is its moisturizing formula. I have perpetually dry skin, and its blend of glycerin and hyaluronic acid kept my skin looking and feeling hydrated all day. Overall, this tinted moisturizer was able to give my skin a healthy and fresh-faced glow.

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

I love a multi-use product, and especially one that can replace several steps in my routine when I’m on the go. This tinted moisturizer is essentially a one-stop shop for dewy, moisturized, and protected skin. The inclusion of SPF and hyaluronic acid in the formula means I can spend less time layering serums and creams on my face when I’m in a hurry this summer—a state I plan to be in constantly after a year at home.

The coverage is pretty light, but the hydration and natural-looking glow it gives my skin makes up for it. Plus, it blends in effortlessly, which will come in handy when I’m (hopefully) swiping it on in the back of an Uber on my way to happy hours all summer.

The Glowstunner Tinted Moisturizer will be available for purchase on July 8 at Morphe.com.