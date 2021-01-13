I Tried Morphe 2’s New Skincare Line—Here's the $12 Product I'm Sold On

Morphe is one of those brands that beauty lovers are always buzzing about. It’s eyeshadow palettes and makeup brushes are beloved by today’s top makeup influencers and ring in at a price point that’s accessible to most. Over the past few months, the highly-talked-about cosmetics company has focused on expanding its footprint to reach younger beauty fans. This effort resulted in the launch of its Gen-Z makeup line Morphe 2 last summer. Following its successful release, the playful and youthful Morphe sub-brand is entering into the skincare arena with Morphe 2 Skincare. "Morphe 2 Skincare is hands down the most easy-to-use skincare routine I’ve ever seen," Morphe's Director of Global Artistry Lipsticknick tells Byrdie exclusively. "With clean and effective ingredients, this line is great for all skin types. Use them all together or pick a few to add to your current routine."

Ahead of the brand’s January launch, I began testing out the entire skincare range–which includes a gel-to-foam cleanser, gel moisturizer, 3-in-1 face mist, detox face mask, and lip mask. Aside from the bubbly packaging, after seeing that each item is under $20 and formulated with clean ingredients, I knew that I had to give this line a whirl. For a little over three weeks, I’ve been using the Morphe 2 Skincare collection on my skin in the mornings and evenings. How has it worked for my skin? Find my honest thoughts ahead.

About My Skin: Leans towards the dryer side

On my list of skincare concerns, dryness takes the top spot. My skin tends to be perpetually parched (especially during the winter). And often, this leads to my complexion looking dull. Because of this, I try to curate my skincare routine with products that are going to provide my skin with long-lasting hydration and boost my skin’s natural glow.

The Products: Affordable and refreshing

Bubbly Fresh Gel-to-Foam Cleanser

Morphe 2 Skincare Bubbly Fresh Gel-to-Foam Cleanser $16 Shop

To kick things off, I started with the Bubbly Fresh Gel-to-Foam Cleanser ($16). For me, a good cleanser will take off your makeup without the hassle and cleanse your bare skin without stripping it. This one does just that. It is formulated with refreshing aloe vera water and blue-green algae, and lathers into a non-drying foam. When I wanted to wash off a full face of makeup, this cleanser removed every stitch easily. And when I just wanted to cleanse my skin in the mornings and evenings, this left my skin feeling renewed and far from dry.

Total Softie Gel Moisturizer

Morphe 2 Skincare Total Softie Gel Moisturizer $16 Shop

The Total Softie Gel Moisturizer ($16) is infused with a cocktail of the most hydrating ingredients including cucumber water, aloe vera extract, and hyaluronic acid. After cleansing my skin, I applied a few pumps of the lightweight gel moisturizer to my entire face. My skin immediately soaked up the product, and it delivered an instant dose of moisture and shine to my skin. But because my skin is chronically dry, I found myself having to reapply once or twice throughout the day.

Li'l Pick Me Up 3-in-1 Face Mist

Morphe 2 Skincare Li'l Pick Me Up 3-in-1 Face Mist $12 Shop

By mid-day, my skin is always in need of a refresh and I love using a mist to accomplish this. Within the Lil' Pick Me Up 3-in-1 Face Mist ($12), orange water flower, cucumber water, and aloe vera work together to help calm your skin and pack in moisture. My skin immediately felt rejuvenated after spritzing a few squirts of this mist onto my face. It’s definitely one of the products from the collection that I can see myself continuing to use to the last drop.

"I like to use the mist in the morning to wake my skin up and again after I’ve done my makeup for a hydrated looking finish," Morphe's Director of Global Artistry Lipsticknick says.

Restart Detox Face Mask

Morphe 2 Skincare Restart Detox Face Mask $14 Shop

When I unboxed all of the products, the Restart Detox Face Mask ($14) immediately caught my eye because of its fun, holographic purple shade. The peel-off mask is formulated with activated charcoal, French pink clay, and willow bark extract to help draw out impurities and soak up excess oil. It also contains aloe vera to soften your skin and lavender to soothe your skin. Once a week, I slathered a thick layer onto my skin and let it rest until it fully dried. The result? While it is fun to apply and take off, the peel-off mask was a little too harsh for my skin and it was left feeling slightly sensitized post-mask. I can see this working well for oily or combination skin.

Lippie Lullaby Lip Mask

Morphe 2 Skincare Lippie Lullaby Lip Mask $9 Shop

The Lippie Lullaby Lip Mask ($9)—which comes in a convenient squeeze tube—is infused with watermelon and hibiscus and reminded me of the fruit-scented Lip Smacker Lip Gloss I used to obsess over as a preteen. But because it is an overnight lip mask, the consistency is a bit thicker than a gloss. Made with squalane, murumuru butter, and shea butter, the mask coats your lips in a rich layer to help soften and hydrate them while you sleep. After applying this to my clean, dry lips each evening, I was met with a smoother and more moisturized pout in the morning.

The Results: Thoroughly cleansed skin

Overall, I haven’t noticed a dramatic change in the way my skin looks or feels after using these products for three weeks. However, the range has been a good option for quick and simple cleansing and moisturizing. It accomplishes its goal of leaving my skin refreshed and clean. Above all else, I love that Morphe 2 Skincare is priortizing the needs of Gen-Z and providing us with affordable skincare options.