Every Product From My Morning Skincare Routine Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Nailing down an ideal morning skincare routine is a journey of trial and error that hopefully leads to a place of comfort, efficiency, and effectiveness (that is until it’s time to shake things up again.)

When I hit my 30s I knew I’d have to take better care of my skin, but haven’t always been quite sure where to start or what that really means as someone who mostly struggles with overactive sebaceous glands. Read: I’m super oily.

Now that I’ve seemingly struck gold when it comes to a morning skin routine that works, it only feels right to share my findings. What’s even better though, is that every single item in my lineup, both newer and tried and true items, are on sale for Prime Day. If you want a sneak peek at my morning routine and these products in action, check out Byrdie Instagram Stories.

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask, $11 (originally $16)

It’s hard to effectively explain how oily my skin can get but no matter how shiny things are, my skin is no match for a good clay mask. This gem by Innisfree goes on so smoothly, calms my skin, and is super affordable. There's a good reason for the glowing reviews this formula gets on Amazon and starting my day off with this feels like the true meaning of self-care.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (originally $24)

This sleeping mask goes above and beyond in its duties when it comes to moisturizing dry, neglected lips that just need a little TLC. I opt to use this at the top of the day because whether I’m wearing a lip color or gloss, this formula sets me up for success. With Berry Fruit Complex™, Murumuru seed, and Shea butter there’s really no better way to start the day. See what I did there?

MOON JUICE Beauty Dust

MOON JUICE Beauty Dust, $30 (originally $38)

I’ve been a fan of Moon Juice for some years now and always find myself returning to it even after taking a hiatus. Admittedly, some variations don’t do much for me (looking at you spirit and power dust), but I’ve found that the beauty dust makes my skin look more vibrant and it’s just a nice little boost. This might not be a hit for everyone but if you’re curious I suggest giving it a try.

Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser

Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser, $22 (originally $28)

Biossance’s gentle cleanser is one of the newer additions to my lineup and I must say it pulls everything together quite nicely. Not only does the fragrance remind me of an upscale spa, but the formula leaves me with refreshed, and hydrated skin. Those that struggle with oily skin know that finding a product that doesn’t leave your skin tight and dry but that doesn’t set the stage for extra shine is a challenge, this cleanser ticks all of the boxes.

Murad Oil & Pore Reducing Facial Moisturizer

Murad Oil & Pore Reducing Facial Moisturizer, $34 (originally $49)

This moisturizer is truly another must-have for minimizing the appearance of pores and shine without drying out the skin. I love how light and airy it is, how smooth it goes on, and how it manages to protect the skin with SPF 45 while leaving no white cast behind.

HERA Sensual Nude Gloss

HERA Sensual Nude Gloss, $32 (originally $40)

Mark my words. I will go nowhere this summer (or for the foreseeable future) without this gloss in my purse. It’s quite honestly the ideal gloss. It glides on like butter, leaves lips feeling soft and moisturized, and does well on its own or paired with a liner.

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil Control Matte Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay De-Slick Oil Control Matte Makeup Setting Spray, $30 (originally $46)

Once my skincare routine is all done and I’ve applied my makeup for the day, the next step is instinctively Urban Decay’s rightfully lauded setting spray. It keeps everything that would’ve slipped right off of my face in place and for that I’ll always remain loyal to it.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo Powder

Briogeo Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo Powder, $18 (originally $25)

When it comes to skincare it’s easy to forget or neglect the scalp but Briogeo’s shampoo powder helps me take care of my scalp and hair, especially when it’s in a protective style. The charcoal element helps soak up extra oils and the biotin promotes the health and growth of your tresses. Sounds like a win-win to me.