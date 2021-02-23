Moon Juice's New "SuperPower" Supplements Want to Balance Your Immune System

As we are currently in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and cold and flu season, it goes without saying that we should all be focused on taking care of our immune systems. While there are no surefire ways to ward off illnesses, taking daily supplements can help us maintain optimal physical wellness. Moon Juice's SuperPower ($38) is one of the latest immune-supporting supplements to hit the market. "When you’re going down, you want an effective formula that’ll shorten the duration of your symptoms and get you back on your feet. That’s why we formulated SuperPower," founder Amanda Chantal Bacon says.

The capsules are made to activate cells for a quick response, support healthy immunity, and support your body during periods of stress. But, most importantly, SuperPower is able to balance an overactive immune system. "A balanced immune system is a healthy immune system," Bacon explains. "When it's out of balance, it can become either overactive or underactive. An overactive system manifests as inflammation, swollen glands, and blemishes. An underactive system manifests as cold symptoms that last for a month, cuts that are slow to heal, and fatigue."

For Bacon, her own health issues made her realize a greater emphasis should be placed on balancing your immune system rather than boosting it. This is a fact that has been underscored by medical experts at Cedars-Sinai and Harvard Medical School. "For someone like myself who put an autoimmune condition into remission, there have been times when 'boosting' my system would have been catastrophic," she says. "The key is homeostasis."

SuperPower can help achieve harmony within your immune system, thanks to a dynamic formula. It is made with ingredients that are present in intense doses, sourced from native regions, and available in bioactive and bioavailable forms that your body can easily absorb. These are all factors Bacon says you should consider when shopping for supplements. In SuperPower, you'll find a blend of 100% American-sourced ingredients, including liposomal C, vitamin D, beta-glucans, and zinc.

Liposomal C has been clinically shown to deliver higher amounts of vitamin C to cells than powdered formats, something worth noting as certain cells require high concentrations of vitamin C to initiate the first line of defense. It is also made with patented technology to ensure it absorbs at 900 mg. The vitamin D present in these supplements helps regulate your immune response and is sourced from organically grown mushrooms in the United States. Bacon says that the beta-glucans act as messengers to immune cells for a quick response. They are fibers found in the cells of certain types of yeast, bacteria, and plants. Moon Juice opted to use beta-glucans from organic Reishi mushrooms for optimal stability and cell intake. Zinc was infused into the supplements as research moderately suggests that it can shorten the duration of cold symptoms.

While Moon Juice pays close attention to what goes into its supplements, the brand is equally strict about what is left out. The brand steers clear of any ingredients that are not 100% free from toxins or cruelty-free. "If the formula contains flow agents, additives, binders, or coatings like magnesium stearate, pharmaceutical glaze, stearin, or corn starch, it’s not clean and can negatively affect bioavailability," Bacon tells us.

When it comes to incorporating SuperPower into your routine, Moon Juice recommends taking the supplements at the onset of feeling down. You can ingest three capsules every day until you have experienced a full 24 hours of feeling better. If you're looking to take SuperPower simply for long-term support, you can take three capsules daily.

Beginning today, you can purchase SuperPower on Moon Juice's website. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. As always, it is best to consult with your doctor before taking any dietary supplements.