We Tried All of Moon Juice's Best Sellers—These Are the Best Ones

With a wide range of product offerings such as matcha latte mixes, protein powders, and best-selling adaptogens known as Beauty Dust, Brain Dust, and Sex Dust, Moon Juice has transformed how many people incorporate wellness into their daily lives. Naturally, you're likely wondering if wellness products such as these are worth the hype. Read on for everything you need to know about Moon Juice and learn just how impactful the brand has become in a short period of time.

MOON JUICE Founded: January 2011 in Venice, California by Amanda Chantal Bacon Location: Los Angeles, CA Pricing: $7- $65 Best Known For: Natural supplements, powders, and food, along with skincare products that nourish and help heal the body. Holy Grail Product: SuperYou and Acid Potion Fun Fact: The Moon Juice shops are like a coffee bar, candy store, and apothecary all-in-one. You can leave with a Strawberry Milkshake, supplement for stress management, liquid exfoliator, or a Sex Dust Latte. Other Brands You’ll Love: Goop, Sakara Life

Whether you've invested in a personal wellness journey for many years or are just getting started, the philosophy behind Moon Juice is very approachable for anyone wanting to better their health daily. "Moon Juice bridges the world of alchemy and biology for functional benefits," says founder Amanda Chantal Bacon, who opened her shop in Venice, California nine years ago, "The purity of ingredients is always at the core of everything we do, and Moon Juice is a place for everyone no matter where you are in your journey." For Bacon, who was confronted with an autoimmune condition and told remission wasn't possible, Moon Juice is more than just a business.

After fervent research and making impactful changes in her lifestyle and diet, Bacon found that her symptoms began to get improve over time, inspiring her to dig deeper in her journey. In 2011, Bacon launched Moon Juice from her kitchen and, since, it's grown to be one of the most sought-after wellness brands on the market today.

Whether you're looking for stress relief or a better night's sleep, Moon Juice offers consumers a way to relax and heal their bodies with high-quality, potent products. Customers from all walks of life can experience the benefits Moon Juice products have to offer. The ingredients include several different types of adaptogenic proteins and herbs (the popular and powerful Ayurvedic herb Ashwagandha being one), along with a bevy of Supershrooms and more.

Here's more about some of the best products Moon Juice has to offer.