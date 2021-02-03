As someone that used to live in the drugstore haircare aisle, it took a lot of convincing for me to come around to the idea that certain shampoos and conditioners are worth the splurge. I’ve since found staples that live up to their hype and luxury price tags, but that doesn’t mean I’ll turn down a bargain buy. When I heard about Monday Haircare, a popular New-Zealand brand that’s launching Stateside this February, I was immediately hooked. The entire range gave me the feel of much pricier salon brands, while staying aligned with a drugstore budget. From the sleek packaging to the results, the duo I chose delivered on every count. Below, my honest review of the Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner, and the full breakdown of what makes these formulas worth stocking in your shower

About My Hair: Healthy with subtle highlights and long waves

My hair type takes care of itself for the most part; it’s thick with natural waves and in impressively healthy shape considering I only remember to get a chop once every one or two years. It’s been more than a year since I’ve last sat in a salon chair, so I’ve started developing a few split ends and slightly more frizz than usual. This is a good thing for a smoothing shampoo and conditioner review, since it allowed me to get a better idea of what Monday’s Smooth range could do.

The main thing I always look for in any rinse-out hair products are color-safe formulas. I have subtle brunette highlights that required bleaching (and also haven’t been touched up in a year), so I do my best to keep them from going brassy or brittle. While my last haircut was my preferred short bob, I’ve since grown my hair out to a much longer style. None of it has been trimmed, so I try to keep it as healthy as possible with my shower hair care routine.

Ingredients: Color-safe and nourishing, but not Byrdie-clean

Monday Haircare splits its shampoo-conditioner duos into ranges. Currently, there are four: Smooth, Moisture, Gentle, and Volume. The brand recommended I go with the Smooth set, which focuses on protective, softening ingredients. The hero ingredients of this line include artichoke extract, coconut fruit extract, and shea butter. Artichoke extract has a protective effect on hair cuticles and comes with additional antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Coconut fruit extract gives a hydrating kick that deeply cleanses and moisturizes the scalp. Shea butter often shows up in hydrating, smoothing hair products, thanks to its ability to prevent moisture loss and smooth the hair cuticle. It’s also been shown to have potent anti-inflammatory effects.

All Monday products are paraben- and SLS-free, making them safe to use on color-treated hair. While I had a great experience with this formula, a few of the ingredients in the Smooth range don’t pass our Byrdie Clean Beauty Pledge. Both the shampoo and conditioner contain BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene), a commonly used preservative linked to skin irritation and hormone disruption. I didn’t experience any reactions, but if your scalp tends to be extremely sensitive, I would recommend doing a small patch test before incorporating this duo into your regular routine, or go for a more scalp-focused set.

The Feel: Luxurious, but not too heavy

Sarah Y Wu/Design by Cristina Cianci

I always enjoy a pump bottle, and this pale pink set (made of recycled plastic) is by far the nicest-looking thing in my shower. The shampoo dispenses as a pearly, thick gel, while the conditioner is a white cream. Despite how long my hair has gotten, I only needed a small dollop of each one to coat every single strand. I especially love how nourishing the shampoo feels and how easy it is to work it through my hair. The conditioner is similarly impressive, and both rinse out easily, without leaving any slick residue behind.

The Scent: Deliciously fruity floral

I know the phrase “fruity floral” probably conjures up visions of your middle school shampoo, but this one smells considerably more like your favorite fragrance. It smells like lush florals with an aftertaste of sun-ripened fruit, and I’m into it. The good news if you don’t like your haircare products to clash with your perfume: The scent isn’t overly heavy and quickly dissipates after I step out of the shower.

The Results: Impressively smooth hair

Sarah Y Wu/Design by Cristina Cianci

Just as their names imply, Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner both impart soft, shiny hair and cut down on frizz. I usually can’t even be bothered to use conditioner and try to find extra hydrating shampoos to make up for that skipped step, but I’ve happily used both bottles every time I wash my hair. I’m a fan of how the combined formulas give a glossy finish to my hair without weighing down my waves. Although this isn’t the volumizing duo, my air-dried hair still maintains tons of lift and movement (and smoothness, of course). To enhance the results, I gently towel-dry with my trusted Aquis Rapid Dry towel and sleep on a silk pillowcase to cut down on tangles and preserve shine. (The ones from Branché are amazing and hold up best after multiple washes.)

It’s rare that I’ll use any extra styling products or heat tools on my hair, so this selfie is just me with air-dried, Monday Smooth hair. See what I mean about smooth and shiny? Few things fill me with more joy than being able to roll out of bed and have my hair already look this good.

The Value: So good

I honestly still can’t get over the price point. I trialed the “smaller” 12 fl oz bottles, which ring in at $7 each. Although there’s a larger option if you want to make sure you don’t run out for months, the starter size is what I would consider a regular shampoo, definitely not a travel size option. $7 for a salon-level experience and packaging that makes my whole bathroom look more expensive (that probably also tells you a lot about the interior decor of my bathroom) is a tiny price to pay. Monday definitely nails it where value is concerned.

Our Verdict: Shop the launch

Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner now have a permanent spot in my bathroom, and I can’t wait to see what else the brand comes up with. If you’re looking for your next shampoo/conditioner pairing, shop Monday’s U.S. launch and get the best set for your hair type.

