10 Molten Metal Nail Ideas That Put a Maximalist Spin on the Chrome Mani

Nail art isn't going anywhere—if anything, the trends continue to get more creative. The latest to take our feeds by storm? Molten metal nails. Think chrome 2.0, typically using builder gel to create three-dimensional designs on nails and then a chrome powder to give the design a metal finish.

Normally we'd thank TikTok for this type of trend, but in this case, we can credit celebrity nail artists like Betina Goldstein and Natalie Pavloski. As the rest of the world catches on to this trend—and with so many iterations of molten metal nails to choose from—we don't see molten manis going anywhere (nor do we want it to). Keep reading for 10 of our fave takes on the look that will have you running to the salon.

